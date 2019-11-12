James McClean: FA probe 'allegation of discriminatory behaviour' at Barnsley

James McClean was allegedly targeted at Oakwell on Saturday

The FA are investigating an "allegation of discriminatory behaviour" towards James McClean during Barnsley’s game with Stoke on Saturday.

It has been reported that a section of Barnsley fans chanted sectarian songs towards the Stoke and Republic of Ireland winger as the sides met in the Sky Bet Championship on the eve of Remembrance Sunday.

Players usually wear poppies on their shirts for fixtures close to Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, to remember and pay respects to British soldiers who have died in various wars and conflicts, but McClean chooses not to.

McClean was born and grew up in Derry, Northern Ireland where British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians on Bloody Sunday in 1972, killing 13, during the Troubles. He grew up on Creggan estate, where six of the people who died came from.

The 30-year-old has previously said he would have no problem wearing a poppy if they were only used to remember those killed in the First and Second World Wars, rather than all conflicts.

McClean feels that wearing a poppy would be disrespectful to those from his city who were killed on Bloody Sunday, and anyone else who was killed during the Troubles.

"I know many people won't agree with my decision or even attempt to gain an understanding of why I don't wear a poppy," McClean said in a statement last year.

"I accept that but I would ask people to be respectful of the choice I have made, just as I'm respectful of people who do choose to wear a poppy."

McClean has not worn a poppy on his shirt every year since first moving to England in 2011 and has previously been subjected to sectarian and discriminatory abuse.