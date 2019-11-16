League One and League Two highlights and round-up

Daryl Murphy scored a last-gasp winner for Bolton against MK Dons

Bolton have wiped out their points deduction after Daryl Murphy's stoppage-time winner saw off 10-man MK Dons 1-0.

A third straight win for Wanderers - who started the campaign on -12 points after going into administration - moved them on to one point for the campaign and 12 behind their third-bottom opponents in Sky Bet League One.

MK Dons appeared to have done enough to stop their three-match losing run when goalkeeper Lee Nicholls saved Murphy's 90th-minute penalty, but three minutes into added time, Murphy turned in Thibaud Verlinden's cross.

MK Dons had been reduced to 10 men with 24 minutes left when George Williams was adjudged to have swung an arm at Verlinden.

Liam Walsh's stunning individual effort saw Coventry come from behind to beat Rochdale 2-1 and go third in the table.

Walsh picked up the ball on the halfway line before dribbling past three players on the edge of the box before beating Robert Sanchez at his near post.

Rochdale, who had lost their last three league games, stunned St Andrew's when Ian Henderson swept home Callum Camps' cross in the 28th minute.

But the hosts were on level terms just before half-time when Jordan Shipley finished off at the second attempt after being played in by Zain Westbrooke - before Walsh finally made the Sky Blues' pressure count in the 72nd minute.

Blackpool moved up to fifth after seeing off a battling AFC Wimbledon 2-0.

Armand Gnanduillet broke the deadlock in the 51st minute and added a second with nine minutes left to secure his side a fourth straight win in all competitions.

Rotherham also took advantage of the international break to move into the top six after they edged past Accrington 1-0.

The hosts' early pressure finally told in the 30th minute when Carlton Morris headed home Ben Wiles' free-kick, but the Millers were forced to hang on after Chiedozie Ogbene was given a second booking with eight minutes left.

Elsewhere, Lincoln continued to struggle following September's departure of Danny Cowley as they went down 1-0 at Gillingham.

Mikael Mandron's 24th-minute strike settled the game, leaving the Imps with just one win in 10 league games since Cowley moved to Huddersfield.

Sky Bet League Two

Eoin Doyle scored a brace as Swindon edged a 3-2 victory at Salford to record their fourth successive win and move top of League Two.

Adam Rooney broke the deadlock as he fired a fourth-minute penalty into the bottom-left corner of the net against his former club.

But League Two leading scorer Doyle equalised for Swindon six minutes later as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner for his 15th goal of the campaign, scoring in his sixth consecutive game.

Doyle completed his double with a 54th-minute spot-kick to make it nine goals from the last six and Jerry Yates extended their advantage with 12 minutes remaining before Rooney added a second from the penalty spot at the death.

Forest Green dropped to second as Plymouth claimed a narrow 1-0 win at the New Lawn.

Antoni Sarcevic curled the ball in from the edge of the box after 24 minutes and it took a deflection before beating goalkeeper Alex Palmer to seal all three points.

Scott Wharton bagged a double as Northampton moved up two places to seventh following a comfortable 4-1 victory at home to fourth-placed Crewe.

Wharton put the hosts ahead with a very close-range effort after 10 minutes and the on-loan Blackburn defender doubled their score and completed his brace with a volley eight minutes later.

Sam Hoskins made it three midway through the first half as his penalty beat Will Jaaskelainen into the bottom-left corner, while Chris Porter pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes before the break with his eighth league effort this term.

The Cobblers extended their lead through Andy Williams 12 minutes into the second half.

Exeter and Cheltenham remain in the play-off positions after sharing the spoils from a goalless draw at St James Park.

Port Vale extended their unbeaten league run to five matches after recording a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Carlisle.

Ryan Loft put the away side ahead in the opening minute as he picked out the bottom corner with a close-range finish thanks to Gethin Jones' assist.

David Worrall turned James Gibbons' headed pass home on the hour to level matters and Mark Cullen's header completed the turnaround for Vale who move up to eighth to leave the Cumbrians five points off the bottom.

Cole Stockton claimed a much needed late equaliser as struggling Morecambe moved off the bottom after rescuing a point from a 1-1 draw at Crawley.

Top-scorer Bez Lubala slotted a penalty into the bottom-left corner just before the break to hand the Reds a first-half lead.

Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run to four matches thanks to a 2-0 victory at Leyton Orient.

Former Newcastle youth player Alex Gilliead handed the visitors an early lead as he hit the target from outside the box following a corner and Lee Novak completed the scoring late on.

Walsall held on for a much-needed 2-1 home victory over Cambridge to sit five points above bottom side Stevenage.

The home side got off to a strong start and went two goals up in the opening 10 minutes thanks to a first-minute opener from Josh Gordon before Mat Sadler headed Alfie Bates' cross home to double their tally.

Cambridge pulled one back late on through Harvey Knibbs but the Saddlers held on for maximum points, while the clash between mid-table rivals Macclesfield and Mansfield at Moss Rose finished goalless.