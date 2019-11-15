Taison red card after reacting to alleged racist abuse should be overturned, says FIFPro

Taison was targeted by supporters during a Ukranian Premier League game on November 10

The world players' union FIFPro has asked the Ukrainian football federation to overturn a red card handed to Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison after he reacted to alleged racist abuse from the crowd during their 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev.

The Brazilian player stuck his finger up at a section of the stadium occupied by Dynamo Kiev fans and then kicked the ball into the stands after hearing the abuse during Shakhtar's 1-0 win, and was in tears as he left the pitch.

The referee Mykola Balakinwas led all of the players off of the field for a brief period at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv in the 77th minute, after Taison and his team-mate Dentinho were targeted.

After the Ukranian top-flight game, Taison posted on social media to say he will "never shut up in the face of such a despicable act."

"Millions of people around the world have seen the disturbing images of Taison receiving a red card after he lost his temper because of racist abuse directed at him by supporters of Dynamo Kiev," said the letter to the Ukrainian FA and league.

"He began to cry out of frustration as he left the pitch. I am sure you will share our concern about what happened.

"As representatives of professional players, we ask you to symbolically withdraw the red card.

"Any punishment of him would send out the wrong message from the football community, the country of Ukraine and its people towards racism."

Following the UEFA-recommended protocol, an announcement was made asking fans to stop the abuse before the referee then took the players to the dressing-room for five minutes.

The third step of the protocol, which would have been to abandon the match, was not implemented.

Dynamo have said that any blame of its fans would be premature until the investigation is completed, but added it was "ready to help isolate offenders from football and society."