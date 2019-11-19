Shane Duffy says Republic of Ireland have got to do it the hard way

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy believes his side "have to do it the hard way" after failing to gain automatic qualification for Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old captained the Republic of Ireland in a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Monday, which confirmed their place in the play-offs taking place in March next year.

The Brighton defender admits the result against Denmark is difficult to process.

"On another night, we could have got one and it's disappointing to take," he said.

"But I'm trying to stay positive. We're still in it, we're not out and we've got to do it the hard way, like we always do."

It was 'do or die' for the Republic of Ireland in their final Group D game against Denmark. Matt Doherty's 85th-minute minute equaliser gave the home side hope after Martin Braithwaite had put the Danes ahead, but they failed to capitalise late on.

Despite a disappointing result, Duffy says the team are determined to build on the positives.

"It's difficult, but that's football," he added.

"If you make mistakes at the highest level you get punished and that's sort of what happened to us tonight.

"We try to play like that every game, to be honest, but it's easier said than done.

"But that's the benchmark, we have got to stay at that level now, energy, even passing the ball, playing, if it's not on, we come back out, the simple basics which we've worked on.

"Whoever we get in March, we've got to do that again."

The draw for the Euro 2020 qualification play-offs takes place on November 22.