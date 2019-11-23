Man City 2-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez shine

Kevin De Bruyne scored Manchester City's equaliser

Manchester City came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium but how did we rate the players?

​​​​​N'Golo Kante gave the visitors an early lead, but Kevin de Bruyne equalised with a deflected strike before Riyad Mahrez hit a superb winner to stay within nine points of leaders Liverpool.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson - 7

Could do nothing about the goal he conceded and was a spectator for the majority of the final hour. But his finger-tip save from Willian late on was ultimately the difference between victory for City and a setback which could have been fatal for their title hopes.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Mostly neat and tidy without ever making a firm impression. Not bad but not exactly convincing either.

John Stones - 7

Delivered the sort of quietly solid display that his critics have been crying out for. On the rare occasions when City were troubled, it was a consequence of a lack of protection rather than a lack of nous from their defenders. Stones was pivotal to the improved showing at the back.

Fernandinho - 8

There has been barely a word of praise for a City centre-back this season but Fernandinho ought to be applauded for his unflappable and calming display at the heart of the hosts' defence. Repeatedly snuffed out openings for the visitors and largely kept Tammy Abraham quiet.

Benjamin Mendy - 6

Badly exposed for Chelsea's opener with the recalled left-back too slow to react to the danger and too slow across the ground to prevent Kante scoring. Does he make City stronger?

Rodri - 5

A performance in keeping with the nagging impression that his process of adapting to the Premier League is taking longer than expected. Struggled to offer City's rearguard any sort of protection and was substituted after 50 minutes.

David Silva - 6

Buzzed around and produced a few of his trademark sublime deft touches but was never quite at his best and it was no surprise when he was replaced with 20 minutes to go by Phil Foden.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9

Deflected equaliser proved to be the game's turning point. While the goal owed a debt to fortune, there wasn't any surprise about De Bruyne being the game-changer. The Belgian has grown into the status of City's talisman. A pivotal presence throughout.

Riyad Mahrez - 9

City's most dangerous attacker by a distance. Lovely solo goal before the break was reminiscent of the player who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title three years ago. Only disappointment in a performance otherwise beyond reproach was his failure to add to his record of delivering four assists and four goals from his last nine starts in a City shirt.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates with Raheem Sterling after putting Man City 2-1 up

Raheem Sterling - 7

Always sparky but never quite managed to light up the stage. Courtesy of another marginal offside call going against City in the 93rd minute when Sterling's goal was ruled out by a millimetre or half, Sterling's night ended with that rarest of things: a relatively-anonymous display.

Sergio Aguero - 6

Hit the bar when he should have scored just before half-time and blazed one early effort a long way wide as his profligate form at Anfield continued. A night to forget for Aguero finished with the world's slowest walk-off after suffering a knock but a rapturous reception from a grateful Etihad crowd.

Chelsea player ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

Not a huge amount he could do about City's goals. Fortunate not to be punished later in the first half when he sent a kick straight to Aguero, whose shot came back off the bar, but kept Chelsea in the game with a superb reflex save from Mahrez midway through the second half.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7

Struggled with the pace of City's attackers at times but made a couple of important blocks and tackles, including one goalline clearance early in the second half. Switched from right-back to left-back during the second period to help Chelsea deal with the threat of Mahrez.

Fikayo Tomori - 6

Made some important clearances - more than any of his team-mates, in fact - but did not always look comfortable up against City's star-studded attack.

Kurt Zouma - 6

Couldn't get enough of his body behind De Bruyne's shot for City's equaliser, the deflection wrong-footing Kepa. Had some difficult moments but did succeed in keeping Aguero quiet for long periods.

Emerson - 5

Sent an early shot straight at Ederson when he should have squared it. Showed plenty of willingness to get forward but struggled defensively and was beaten too easily by Mahrez for City's second goal. Hooked for Reece James early in the second half and might now struggle to keep his place in the Chelsea team.

Jorginho - 6

At the heart of things for Chelsea, as usual. Was generally reliable in possession but did have a few awkward moments on the ball and seemed to tire before he was replaced by Mason Mount in the second half.

Mateo Kovacic - 8

Another strong showing from the Croat, who found a team-mate with 88 of his 93 passes, including the excellent, lofted ball which released Kante for Chelsea's opener. His driving runs through midfield caused problems for City and he mucked in defensively too.

N'Golo Kante - 7

Took his goal superbly and went close to adding a second when he fired wide from Azpilicueta's cut-back early in the second half. Typically industrious out of possession, although he was caught out of position in the build-up to City's equaliser.

N'Golo Kante gets ahead of Benjamin Mendy to make it 1-0

Willian - 6

Chelsea's best player on more than a few occasions this season, but not as effective as usual here. Had some good moments and worked tirelessly, but flashed an early shot wide when he probably should have hit the target and made the wrong decisions on the ball at times. Late shot over the bar

Christian Pulisic - 6

Sensational in recent weeks but didn't have much joy on Chelsea's left flank on this occasion. Showed plenty of endeavour but, despite scoring five goals in his previous three Premier League appearances, didn't manage a single shot on target. Fortunate, perhaps, not to be substituted in the second half.

Tammy Abraham - 6

His movement and physicality caused City problems in the early stages, but he was well generally marshalled after that. Had a couple of sniffs at goal but no clear opportunities to add to his tally for the season. Eventually replaced by Michy Batshuayi.

Subs

Reece James - 6

Brought on to give Chelsea more attacking threat from full-back. Got forward well, showed composure on the ball and survived a City penalty shout when he tangled with Aguero.

Michy Batshuayi - 5

Didn't get much of a kick after coming on for Abraham.

Mason Mount - 6

Sent a superbly hit free-kick narrowly wide from 30 yards out in stoppage time.