Copa Libertadores: Flamengo beat River Plate with late goals

Gabriel Barbosa lifts the trophy after his two-goal heroics

Gabriel Barbosa scored two late goals as Flamengo came from a goal down to beat River Plate in a dramatic finish to the Copa Libertadores final.

River Plate took the lead through Rafael Borre after 14 minutes and looked to be cruising to their fifth Libertadores triumph.

But Barbossa - who is on loan from Inter Milan - turned the game on its head.

Barbosa celebrates his 89th-minute equaliser

His first goal came with just a minute of normal time remaining as he turned in Bruno Henrique's square pass.

And in a finish reminiscent of Manchester United's last-gasp victory over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final, the striker pounced again to hit the 92nd-minute winner.

The drama didn't end there though, as there was still time for two red cards.

Flamengo players celebrate their last-gasp victory

Exequiel Palacios was sent off for kicking Henrique while he was on the ground and then Flamengo's two-goal hero was sent off for sarcastic applause.

The final in Lima was the first to be played at a neutral venue in the tournament's 60-year history.

Flamengo lift the trophy for the first time since 1981

The match had originally been scheduled to take place in Santiago but was switched to Lima earlier this month because of political unrest in the Chilean capital.

The change came a year after the second leg of the final between River Plate and Boca Juniors was moved to Madrid after River fans attacked the Boca coach as it approached the stadium.