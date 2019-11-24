Police investigate alleged assault on referee during non-league football match

Sporting 50 and AFC Sutton Common Rovers have both condemned the incident

Police are investigating after a referee was knocked unconscious at a non-league football match in Surbiton, which led to it being abandoned.

Sky Sports News understands the alleged incident took place during a game between Sporting 50 and AFC Sutton Common Rovers on Saturday.

The match official was treated by paramedics at the venue and his injuries are non life-threatening. Both clubs have condemned the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Sky Sports News: "Police are investigating reports that a man in his 40s was assaulted while refereeing a football match at a sports ground in Surbiton.

"Officers were called to the venue in Kingston Road, Tolworth, at 15.16hrs on Saturday, 23 November.

"London Ambulance Service treated the man at the scene. His injuries are non life-threatening.

"The suspects had left the ground by the time of the officers' arrival. There are no arrests at this time and enquiries continue."