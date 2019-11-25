Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Kalvin Phillips and Lee Bowyer's future

Last Updated: 25/11/19 4:05pm

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as Kalvin Phillips joins us for an exclusive chat on all things Leeds, while Scott Minto assesses Lee Bowyer's future.

Minto joins Jonathan Oakes to look back on all the weekend's action after wins for West Brom and Leeds, before midfielder Phillips sits down with us.

Also See:

The pair then take a look at Lee Bowyer's future at Charlton and a round-up of all the Championship, League One and League Two action at the weekend.

To round things off, we reveal the WhoScored.com performers of the week in all three divisions.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK