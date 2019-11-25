Premier League teams of the decade - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

Eden Hazard was selected by both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville named their Premier League teams of the decade on Monday Night Football, but who made the cut? And which team do you prefer?

The Sky Sports pundits only differed on two players, both naming David de Gea in goal, with Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, Virgil van Dijk and Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.

Further forward, Carragher and Neville both picked Yaya Toure and David Silva as well as Sergio Aguero and Eden Hazard, who was selected in midfield by Neville in order to make room for two more strikers.

Those strikers were Harry Kane and Luis Suarez, with Carragher instead preferring N'Golo Kante in his midfielder and Gareth Bale in his attack.

Carragher aims dig at Neville over Hazard!

There were laughs in the studio over Neville's deployment of Hazard. "How do we wonder how he failed at Valencia when he's got Eden Hazard in midfield?" joked Carragher, before insisting Kante's inclusion was non-negotiable.

"Kante is a World Cup-winner, he'd get in a world XI possibly now. He won the league at Leicester, then came to Chelsea and won the league and was probably the best player in both years. He's got to go in there.

"The one who I was very close to putting in was Kevin de Bruyne. I think if he hadn't got injured a year or so ago and had another 12 months of real quality he maybe would have pushed me with Yaya Toure.

Carragher's Bale choice explained

On Bale, Carragher explained: "The reason I went for Bale is because he wasn't in the league for a long time across the full decade, but he won PFA player of the year twice and young player of the year.

Gareth Bale starred for Tottenham before joining Real Madrid

"It's a big thing to win PFA Player of the Year. To do it twice in three years is unbelievable, and it then got him the move [to Real Madrid] for the world record fee.

"I think what he did in those three or four years, being the best player in the league for two out of three years, is something special."

Neville's three-pronged attack

Neville's choice of three strikers was questioned by Carragher but he was undeterred.

"I love Aguero to bits and that's why I put him in," he said. "But ultimately if you were telling me to pick a front two, I would want Kane and Suarez. Suarez is a phenomenon as a player, he's absolutely unbelievable.

"I'm very comfortable that I've got the best players that I've seen in the last 10 years in the Premier League in those forward areas."

