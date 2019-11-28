Kai Havertz wanted by Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City - European Paper Talk

Kai Havertz continues to be linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen

The January transfer window opens in just over a month and clubs across Europe will be holding talks with clubs and agents to ensure deals can be done.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Germany

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all contacted the agent of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz. The Germany international is expected to leave the Bundesliga club next summer for a fee in excess of £100m. (Bild)

The 20-year-old midfielder, however, is understood to favour a move to Barcelona when he leaves Leverkusen. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Juventus duo Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can and could make an offer worth £25m for the pair in January. (Sport Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler is open to extending his contract with the Ligue 1 side despite having only started four games this season. He said: "I have a contract until 2021 and it is possible I prolong my engagement with the PSG." (Spox)

Spain

Manchester United's pursuit of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has been boosted after the club's sporting director confirmed contract talks between the Liga side and the centre-back have stalled. (Pucela Fichajes)

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Federico Valverde a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2025. The Uruguayan has established himself as a key part of the Real side this term. (Marca)

Italy

Inter Milan plan to sell Gabriel Barbosa in January despite the Brazilian firing loan club Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league title. "He will not be part of our project," Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed. (Sky Italia)

Krzysztof Piatek does not plan to leave AC Milan in January, even if Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to San Siro. The Polish striker has struggled this season and has netted just three goals. (CalcioMercato)

West Ham and Tottenham are interested in Sofyan Amrabat, who has impressed on loan at Hellas Verona from Club Brugge this season. Napoli are also monitoring the 23-year-old's form. (CalcioMercato)

France

Napoli midfielder Allan is keen to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January. The Brazilian has been a long-term target for the Ligue 1 giants and could command a fee of £45m. (Foot Mercato)

Former Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev insists it's only a matter of time until Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid. He said: "Do I see him at Real Madrid? Yes. When? I do not know, but it seems inevitable to me." (Le Parisien)