Six Appeal: Phil Thompson's Super 6 picks for Saturday

Will Sadio be the Mane man for Liverpool once more?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 selections for Saturday. Can you predict all six correct scorelines?

The Liverpool legend has predicted six home wins this week - but what are you tipping in the free-to-play game? There's £250,000 up for grabs...

It is one of those games where it should be a banker but Brighton have had a very good season under Graham Potter and are now a tougher nut to crack. It will be more difficult than people might make out. Liverpool are winning games but they are just winning games. Potter has a style about his play at Brighton but I am going for a 2-0 win, and a much needed clean sheet for Liverpool. The defence is due one.

Super Stat: Liverpool have won their last 18 Premier League matches when featuring in Super 6, with 99 per cent of players backing them to make it 19 against Brighton.

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Christian Pulisic celebrates with his Chelsea team-mates

Chelsea are fearless; it was a terrific game in midweek against Valencia, but they are showing frailties, too. Chelsea are about. They are still not solid defensively, but they always look like they can score goals. Every Chelsea fan will be waiting on the fitness of Tammy Abraham. Goodness knows what has happened to West Ham. They seem to be short of confidence all over the park; this is another banker at this moment in time.

Super Stat: Phil Thompson, alongside over 200,000 Super 6 players already, are predicting Chelsea to win to nil, but what will you predict with £250k up for grabs?

Will it be three from three for Jose Mourinho?

Tottenham are a bit like Chelsea. They are not sound defensively, but always likely to score. As we have seen in the first couple of games under Jose Mourinho, they have scored seven goals and conceded four - that is very unlike Jose. The confidence is very high going into this contest, but Bournemouth have been one of those unpredictable sides, where you do not know what you are going to get. On any given day, they can go and tackle anyone. Eddie Howe has addressed the defence and they are more well-drilled - that will help them going to Tottenham. They are perhaps not as dangerous offensively, but they do have match-winners in the shape of Josh King and Callum Wilson, so it is not a foregone conclusion.

Super Stat: 64 per cent are expecting Jose Mourinho's side to win by two or more goals, having hit seven in the previous two under the new manager. Have your say to win £250k.

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (6/1 with Sky Bet)

It is a tough one to call. Burnley are just coming into good form. They have picked up good results and I am very impressed with link-up of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes. This will be a big test for Crystal Palace, who are another team who have been better defensively, which they have needed to be. They don't look as though they are going to score a bundle of goals in attack, this is the only issue. It will be a battle, but one which Burnley will come out on top of.

Super Stat: Burnley have won their last two matches 3-0, losing their previous one by the same scoreline. Under 1 per cent of Super 6 players are predicting the same score for either team. Who will you side with?

Leeds United could be top of the tree by Saturday evening

Middlesbrough have ridden their luck. They earned their first win in 11 on Tuesday, so Jonathan Woodgate will be delighted with that - the pressure was building. Leeds are on a stroll at the moment, so this to me should be a walk in the park. Leeds could go to the top of the league with this win.

Super Stat: Staggeringly, 40 per cent of Super 6 players are expecting a 2-0 win for Leeds, as they look to claim a fifth win in succession. A hefty 90 per cent are backing Marcelo Bielsa's men for victory.

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Cardiff (10/1 with Sky Bet)

It was a massive win for Nottingham Forest in midweek; it has kept them right in contention. Cardiff, under Neil Harris, will be an interesting watch. It seems like he is trying to get them to be hard to beat. I think Forest will have too much for Cardiff.

Super Stat: Will it be honours at the City Ground? Just under 30 per cent of players think so, with 22 of those hoping for a 1-1 draw. Both sides come into the clash with a win and a clean sheet to their name.