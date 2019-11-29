Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid want Jadon Sancho - European Paper Talk

Jadon Sancho continues to be linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund

The January transfer window opens in just over a month and clubs across Europe will be holding talks with clubs and agents to ensure deals can be done.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Germany

Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are the leading candidates to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and a deal could even be struck in January. (Bild)

Christoph Freund, sporting director at Red Bull Salzburg, has denied reports that sister-club RB Leipzig can sign Erling Haaland for a reduced fee next summer. The 19-year-old striker has been linked with a number of top European clubs this season. (Bild)

Spain

James Rodriguez could be on the move from Real Madrid in January

Arsenal are prepared to offer £35m for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez but the Colombia international is believed to favour a move to Inter Milan or Paris Saint-Germain in January. (Eldesmarque)

Real Madrid deem Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior as "non-transferable" despite reports the winger could leave the Bernabeu on loan in January. PSG have also been linked with a permanent move for the 19-year-old. (Marca)

Giovani Lo Celso's future at Tottenham is uncertain after Jose Mourinho's arrival. The on-loan midfielder has not featured under the Portuguese and Spurs don't have to pay the £35m to make the deal permanent if they don't qualify for the Champions League. (Estadio Deportivo)

The emergence of Federico Valverde in the Real Madrid midfield has not put Zinedine Zidane off pursuing a deal for Manchester United Paul Pogba, who is valued at £130m by the Premier League club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to join AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants an 18-month contract worth around £7.5m if he is to rejoin AC Milan. The club have offered the Swedish striker a deal closer to £5m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and the French club could make an offer for the Argentine next summer. (CalcioMercato)

France

Arsenal have held talks with Wolves head coach Nuno Espírito Santo and want to appoint the Portuguese coach as Unai Emery's successor. The Spaniard was sacked by the Gunners this morning. (RMC Sport)

Representatives from Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Napoli midfielder Allan over a move to the French capital in January. The Brazilian's future at the Serie A club is uncertain after a fallout with president Aurelio De Laurentiis. (Soccer Link)