Juventus monitor Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri - European Paper Talk

Juve are reportedly pondering a move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri

It's a little over a month until the January transfer window opens and clubs across Europe will be planning, scouting players, discussing targets and making offers.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Juventus hold an interest in signing Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri. The former Roma defender worked under current Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri in London. (Calciomercato)

Internazionale plan to finance the signing of Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevksi by selling Gabriel Barbosa in January. They hope the Brazilian striker's value will go up if Flamengo, where he is currently on loan, win the FIFA Club World Cup in December. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan remain confident of re-signing former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic but are not in a rush to complete a deal for the 38-year-old as 'Ibramania' takes over the city. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan remain confident of re-signing ex-striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The 38-year-old now has to decide where he will move next. While his decision is unclear, Bologna still have hope of signing the former LA Galaxy striker who becomes a free agent in December. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has met with the leaders of the 'revolt' at the club in order to placate matters. Peace has been made, but the Partenopei owner expects the side to finish in Serie A's top four. (Il Mattino)

Inter are more likely to sign Manchester United outcast Nemanja Matic than Barca's Vidal in January. The 32-year-old would cost less than €25m (£21.3m) and could even sign on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to make the deal permanent. (Tuttomercato)

Spain

Argentina legend Diego Maradona is reportedly being lined up to manage Spanish second division side Elche with Argentine businessman Christian Bragarnik in discussions about buying the club. Maradona recently became manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. (Marca)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has underlined his faith in Spanish midfielder Isco after handing him a shock start in Wednesday's Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain. "He played the other day because I'm counting on him," Zidane said. "I know Isco very well and I know that when it's his turn [to play], he performs very well. He shows the personality that he has." (Marca)

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has underlined his faith in midfielder Isco

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal will assess his position in January before deciding whether to leave or remain at Camp Nou. The 32-year-old said: "I would like to be here forever, but I have to be objective and live day to day. If in December or at the end of the season I do not feel important here, I will look for a solution and expand my horizons [in order] to be important." (TV3)

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has talked up the possibility of joining Brazilian side Flamengo after former Atleti and Chelsea team-mate Filipe Luis called him 'the ideal player for Flamengo'. "Of course I'd love to play in Brazil because I never played there," he said.

"I have that desire and dream. You wouldn't say 'no' to clubs like Flamengo if the moment and possibility arise. But you have to be good because it's a great club." (Marca)

Penarol president Rodolfo Catino has revealed Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde could have joined rivals Barcelona when he left Uruguay to move to Europe but Barca refused to match the club's asking price. "As well as Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Barça were interested in Federico," Catino said. "Barca didn't want to pay the price we were demanding, nor did they get close to (Valverde). They missed out on a great player for not wanting to make that financial effort." (AS)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has denied that Jadon Sancho will leave in January despite rumours the 19-year-old England international felt scapegoated for BVB's recent thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. "I believe Jadon showed a good response when he came in. I do not have the impression that a winter transfer is being prepared," Zorc said. (Sport-Bild)

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has denied Sancho will leave in January

Former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorben Marx, who played under current Dortmund boss Lucien Favre at BMG, has revealed the Swiss was not a big fan of centre-back Mats Hummels who rejoined the club from Bayern this summer. "He had said then that he finds him a bit overrated. I do not know if Hummels really was the favorite player of Lucien Favre." (Sport-Bild)

France

Former Juventus coach Max Allegri is interested in the Paris Saint-Germain job, if Thomas Tuchel leaves the French capital. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has the club's backing for now but knows he will be removed from his position if he fails to meet expectations this season. (Le10Sport)

Max Allegri is interested in the Paris Saint-Germain job

Inter defender Milan Skriniar is a target for PSG to replace the ageing Thiago Silva at centre-back next summer. But the Slovenian defender has played down speculation linking him with a move away from San Siro. "My future? I do not understand why someone who is not my agent is talking about that. It only creates confusion," he said. (Le10Sport)