Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Nathan Jones, sorry Sunderland and Championship review

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as Nathan Jones joins us to discuss his tenure at Stoke, while Keith Andrews looks back on all the weekend's action in the Championship, and also at struggling Sunderland.

Andrews joins Jonathan Oakes to look back on all the weekend's action after big wins for Leeds and Brentford, and a return to winning ways for Mark Bowen's Reading. We also have Charlton legend Chris Powell chatting about the club's takeover after owner Roland Duchatelet finally decided to agree to sell.

The podcast then sits down with Jones to discuss his difficult tenure at Stoke, which ended with his sacking last month, and whether the Potters can stay up under Michael O'Neill.

Andrews and Oakes then assess Sunderland's struggles under Phil Parkinson in League One, and Carlisle's appointment of new head coach Chris Beech.

Brentford fan Billy Grant from the Beesotted blog podcast, Reading fan Becca White from The Tilehurst End and Sunderland fan Sobsy from the ALS Fanzine also offer us thoughts on their respective clubs.

To round things off, we reveal the WhoScored.com performers of the week from the Championship, and Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher takes 'Ten To Tackle'.