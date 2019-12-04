Physio subjected to 'homophobic and sexist abuse' from rival supporters

Mary Priestner described her experiences on Twitter

Radcliffe Borough physio Mary Priestner says she was spat at and subjected to "disgusting" homophobic and sexist abuse during a Lancashire Cup game on Tuesday.

Priestner took to social media to describe the incidents during the club's Lancashire Cup tie against Lancaster City.

Posting on Twitter, Priestner said: "So last night was the hardest thing I've ever experienced in football! Lancaster City away in the Lancashire Cup quarter-final.

"Now when you go to football matches for some reason people think it's acceptable to throw abuse at the opposition players and staff, last night I was subject to both SEXIST and HOMOPHOBIC abuse from (I must say a very small group of) 4-5 men from the Lancaster City fan base!

"Some of the comments that were directed at myself were: 'Get back to your kitchen', Get your sponge out for his balls', 'Ey up love', and worst of all: 'You f***ing f****t'.

"After all this and trying my best to ignore it and stop crying, Lancaster scored a deserved 2nd goal. The fans obviously celebrated a lot during this time. The group of men started swinging their arms about and screaming in our faces…at this point not ONE, but TWO different gentlemen SPAT at me!!!

"This is all disgusting and totally unacceptable behaviour, not just a football but in all aspects of life!!!

"Last night genuinely made me totally rethink my career choices!!!

"Massive thanks to all the boys who came and put an arm around me and checked on me!!!

"I love these boys and this club!! But this behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be addressed."

Radcliffe chairman Paul Hilton told Sky Sports News: "Following the incident at Lancaster City last night, I can confirm that the officials on the night spoke with the member of our staff involved and we will allow the process to take its due course.

"Lancaster City reacted swiftly and professionally to the incident. We do not condone any type of abuse, whatever form it takes.

"In the meantime, we will be giving the staff member concerned every support needed."

Lancashire FA has issued the following response: "We have been made aware of an allegation of discrimination that occurred during the Challenge Trophy Quarter Final game between Lancaster City FC and Radcliffe FC yesterday evening.

"As a result of this, an investigation has already been initiated. If there are any witnesses or video footage in respect of this alleged incident we would ask them to complete the discrimination report form through our website for consideration.

"Lancashire F.A. will not be making any further statements whilst investigations continue."

Sky Sports News has also contacted Lancaster City for a statement on the alleged incident.

