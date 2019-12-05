Tottenham's Christian Eriksen still wanted by Real Madrid in January - European Paper Talk

Real reportedly remain interested in Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen

The January transfer window opens in less than a month's time and clubs across Europe will be busy identifying targets, holding talks with agents, and putting in place future deals.

As a result, the rumour mill never stops. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid have not dropped their interest in Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and will consider him a contract in January when his Spurs deal has just six months to run. (Marca)

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fait is unlikely to leave on loan in January, according to his father. "Why would he leave?" Bori Fati said. "He's young and training with Barcelona. He can learn from the best." (Marca)

Keylor Navas is still unsure why he was sold by Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. "I always try to keep the good memories," the goalkeeper said. "There are things that happened and I don't know why they happened, but they did." (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain would consider selling Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid next summer if Vinicius Junior is considered part of a deal for the France international. (AS)

PSG would sell Kylian Mbappe to Real if Vinicius Junior is considered part of a deal

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is Atletico Madrid's first-choice target for next summer and the club will look to free up wages to sign the German by selling Santiago Arias and Sime Vrsaljko. (Cadena Cope)

Barcelona remain interested in Brazilian wonderkid Reinier but are not prepared to pay the £60m fee Flamengo are demanding. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Napoli have offered Fabian Ruiz a contract extension amid interest in the Spaniash midfielder from both Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jose Callejon could leave Napoli in January and reunite with former manager Rafa Benitez at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina are interested in taking Juve midfielder Emre Can on loan in January

Fiorentina are interested in taking Juventus midfielder Emre Can on loan in January. The Germany midfielder wants to leave the club to secure first-team football ahead of Euro 2020. (Tuttosport)

France

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira is the leading candidate to take charge at the Emirates. Vieira is currently in charge of French side Nice, who are 14th in Ligue 1 this season. (Nice-Matin)

Germany

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland's contract contains a £17m buy-out clause and Borussia Dortmund are prepared to make an offer in January. Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also interested while Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked. (Bild)

Red Bull striker Erling Haaland's contract contains a £17m buyout clause and Dortmund are prepared to make an offer in January

Brazilian forward Paulinho is unhappy at Bayer Leverkusen and the German club will consider loaning the forward out in January. (Kicker)

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.