Michail Antonio hoping to be fit for West Ham's clash with Arsenal
Last Updated: 08/12/19 6:06pm
Michail Antonio is hopeful he can be fit for West Ham's clash with Arsenal on Monday Night Football.
The forward suffered a reaction in his groin during his full return from three months out against Chelsea last week, so missed the midweek defeat to Wolves.
He said: "I played 75 minutes last Saturday, which was the most I played all season, including pre-season, so coming back from three months out injured it was just a bit too much for my body.
"I felt a little tweak in my groin, but it's feeling good now and hopefully I'll be ready for Monday.
"Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but I've always played a good chunk of the games every year. I've always been good with dealing with it, so I take it and make sure I come back fitter and stronger."
Antonio was forced to have surgery on his hamstring earlier this season after injuring himself in the Carabao Cup second-round win at Newport County in August.
He came off the bench to score in the 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham late last month before impressing in the Hammers' shock win at Stamford Bridge a week ago.
