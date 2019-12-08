Michail Antonio hoping to be fit for West Ham's clash with Arsenal

Michail Antonio missed West Ham's midweek defeat to Wolves

Michail Antonio is hopeful he can be fit for West Ham's clash with Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

The forward suffered a reaction in his groin during his full return from three months out against Chelsea last week, so missed the midweek defeat to Wolves.

He said: "I played 75 minutes last Saturday, which was the most I played all season, including pre-season, so coming back from three months out injured it was just a bit too much for my body.

"I felt a little tweak in my groin, but it's feeling good now and hopefully I'll be ready for Monday.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but I've always played a good chunk of the games every year. I've always been good with dealing with it, so I take it and make sure I come back fitter and stronger."

Antonio was forced to have surgery on his hamstring earlier this season after injuring himself in the Carabao Cup second-round win at Newport County in August.

He came off the bench to score in the 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham late last month before impressing in the Hammers' shock win at Stamford Bridge a week ago.

