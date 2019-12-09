Cristiano Ronaldo regrets Real Madrid exit - European Paper Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly regrets his move away from Real Madrid

The January transfer window opens in less than a month's time

As a result, the rumour mill never stops. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo has told several former Real Madrid team-mates that he regrets leaving the Spanish giants for Juventus and believes he would have won the 2018 and 2019 Ballon d'Or had he still been at the Bernabeu. (ABC)

Real Madrid must make close to £170m in player sales in order to balance their books for the 2019/20 campaign and avoid FFP sanctions. They will look to offload James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz in January. (Marca)

Julian Nagelsman dreams of one day taking charge of Barcelona. The 32-year-old RB Leipzig boss has been linked with a number of top European clubs over the past year and could be considered to replace Ernesto Valverde. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arturo Vidal could be on his way to Italy, according to reports

Barcelona and Inter Milan will hold talks over a potential deal for Arturo Vidal this week when the two clubs meet in the Champions League. (Mundo Deportivo)

The La Liga side could use the Chilean midfielder as a makeweight for a future deal for Lautaro Martinez. Barcelona want to make the striker Luis Suarez's long-term successor but can't pay his £93m buyout clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to sign Edinson Cavani in January as the La Liga side can not afford to match the £15m-a-year he earns at Paris Saint-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to leave the Nou Camp in January and the centre-back is wanted by AC Milan. (Sport)

Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains undecided on his future

AC Milan are still waiting on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make a decision over his future. "There are no ongoing negotiations," sporting director Frederic Massara said. "It's a moment of reflection for Ibrahimovic. We are waiting and don't have any updates." (Sky Italia)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso in January. Antonio Conte is keen to be reunited with the Spaniard he worked with at Stamford Bridge. (CalcioMercato)

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has turned down the opportunity to replace the under-pressure Carlo Ancelotti as manager of Napoli. Gennaro Gattuso has also been contacted by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. (Il Mattino)

France

Man City are reportedly interested in Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona

Manchester City will consider making an offer for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in January as the Premier League champions search for a quality replacement for the injured Aymeric Laporte. (L'Equipe)

Laurent Koscielny has explained why he decided to force through a move away from Arsenal in the summer. "To keep it simple, I was not as happy as I was on the first day I signed. With my family, we decided we needed to return home and have a new challenge." (Canal+)

Germany

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac is interested in taking over at Arsenal. The Gunners are searching for a new head coach after they sacked Unai Emery. (Spox)

There is zero percent chance Jadon Sancho leaves Borussia Dortmund in January despite the English international being linked with a number of clubs across Europe. (Kicker)