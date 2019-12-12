David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Charlton vs Hull, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Charlton have slipped down closer to where most people probably thought they would be at the start of the season. It has been a troubling run for Lee Bowyer's side.

There is no disgrace in losing to Leeds at the minute, as Hull did on Tuesday night, but they must improve their consistency if they are to challenge for the top six. They should have the quality to nick it at Charlton.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Birmingham vs West Brom, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's been a strange week for Birmingham. They were good at the weekend at Reading, then really poor as the lost to QPR on Wednesday. The inconsistency will frustrate Pep Clotet.

West Brom were held at Wigan last week. They looked really flat as their winning run came to an end. They have an unbelievably healthy lead over the sides below them, though, and could extend that with a win on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Brentford have to be real top-six contenders this season. Their front three is up there with any at this level and could lay down a big marker against their west London rivals on Saturday.

The quality of Fulham's squad means that any poor results will mean Scott Parker comes under a little pressure. They have lost two in a row now and are losing touch with Leeds and West Brom fast. It could easily be a third straight defeat for them on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

It is going to take a huge collapse from Leeds now to not keep pushing for automatic promotion. They head into the weekend top of the table, 11 points clear of third. It is an astronomical gap at this stage.

Neil Harris tasted defeat for the first time as Cardiff boss in midweek, and a trip to Elland Road is not the ideal place to try and bounce back. I can't really see them getting anything.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Nottingham Forest just don't seem to have enough goals in their side. When Lewis Grabban isn't firing you wonder where they're going to come from, and they should have put Middlesbrough away in midweek.

Sheffield Wednesday are ticking along under Garry Monk and should really have beaten Derby in midweek. He would probably take another draw at Forest, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Wigan know how to shoot themselves in the foot, they really do. They should have beaten West Brom on Wednesday but somehow conspired to give the Baggies an indirect free-kick in the box, which Charlie Austin dispatched to earn them a draw. Throwing away leads has plagued them all season.

Huddersfield claimed a huge late win at Charlton in midweek to just lift themselves away from the drop zone and end a poor run. This is a massive game near the bottom and it could go either way, but I'll back the Terriers to have the resolve to nick it.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Sunderland vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

It seems like Sunderland have taken a step backwards under Phil Parkinson, who just hasn't got them going since replacing Jack Ross. They are slipping away from the top six right now, let alone the top two.

Blackpool are firmly embedded in the play-offs and are under a great run of form. Simon Grayson would love to get one over his former club and I think he'll do just that.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Swindon vs Oldham, Saturday 3pm

What a fantastic job Richie Wellens is doing at Swindon. They are top of the league and have won six in a row heading into a battle against his former side.

Oldham might be wondering now if they should have stuck with Wellens after their relegation to League Two, because they are floundering badly near the wrong end of the table. This is a nailed on home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Barnsley vs QPR: 1-1 (6/1)

Bristol City vs Blackburn: 1-1 (11/2)

Derby vs Millwall: 1-2 (10/1)

Preston vs Luton: 3-1 (12/1)

Stoke vs Reading: 2-0 (17/2)

Swansea vs Middlesbrough: 1-1 (11/2)