Jim Smith, former Portsmouth and Derby manager, dies aged 79

Jim Smith, the former Portsmouth, Derby and QPR manager, has died at the age of 79.

After a long playing career, Smith made his mark as a manager including leading Birmingham into the First Division and taking Oxford into the top flight.

He also served as League Managers Association chief executive before returning to management and leading Derby to the Premier League.

Smith was also inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame - 1,000 club.

All at #QPR are deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of former R’s manager Jim Smith.



Our thoughts are with Jim’s family at this upsetting time. pic.twitter.com/xM0JC1ab12 — QPR FC (@QPR) December 10, 2019

LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson paid tribute to Smith, saying: "Jim and I have known each other since our teenage years, and I have been in his debt since the day he asked me to become player-coach at Boston United where I served my apprenticeship.

"I have so many fond memories of Jim as a football manager but foremost as a friend.

"He was intelligent, passionate, determined, honest and always great fun to be with. Never one to mince his words, he was a leader in the truest sense.

"He was liked and admired by everyone around him, truly an authentic, down-to-earth gentleman."

Smith manged Derby between 1995 and 2001

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: "Jim was a true friend to the LMA and will be very sorely missed by his colleagues and friends.

"He was an inspiration to so many people throughout his career and a highly valued member of the LMA Hall of Fame - 1,000 Club in recognition of his contribution, achievement and legacy to the game.

"When Jim was approached by the LMA to become the association's chief executive in 1995, he gladly accepted the responsibility, only relinquishing the position to return to management with Derby County.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his wife Yvonne and all his family and friends."