Six Appeal: Phil Thompson's Super 6 picks for Saturday

Will Jamie Vardy score for a ninth consecutive time?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 selections for Saturday's round. Predict all six correct scorelines to win £250,000...

The Liverpool legend tallied six points last week, with wins for Liverpool, Tottenham and Cardiff making up his total.

Thommo has gone with emphatic wins for both Chelsea and Leicester, but what are you tipping in the free-to-play game? There's £250,000 for the taking...

It was nervy near the end but Chelsea had to react. Lille had nothing to play for, but the lack of passion to compete with Everton was very evident. There was a reaction particularly in the first half of their Champions League tie. I cannot see anything other than a Chelsea win.

Antonio Rudiger is now back in action for Chelsea, which could boost them defensively

Bournemouth are going through one of their cycles where they cannot win a game, and then they get a cycle where they are winning every week. This was coupled with the injuries to Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake, which were big blows against Liverpool - this will not help them at all.

Super Stat: It may not be a testament to how well Chelsea are playing, but more the fact Bournemouth have lost their last five Premier League fixtures, failing to find the net in their last two. This is highlighted with the 98 per cent of Super 6 players backing Frank Lampard's team for victory.

With Aston Villa having a bad time of it, Leicester went there and made light work of the situation. They played as a Leicester and Brendan Rodgers side would. They have mixture of both things, hitting on the break and the early ball over the top. Villa wanted to push forward which left space at the back. It showed Brendan's style to win a difficult game - it was a fantastic result. I can see them playing Norwich, who are having a difficult season, and posting a comfortable victory.

This, along with the Chelsea match, should be the bankers of the weekend. Norwich have been frail in defence and are struggling in midfield as well as up front. They have had rest bite in games but generally it has been a poor season.

Will Jamie Vardy score for a ninth consecutive time?

Super Stat: Leicester posted their eight successive Premier League victory after their win at Aston Villa, breaking their own personal record. It may not stop here, with 36 per cent of Super 6 players predicting a 3-0 win for Brendan Rodgers' team.

Sheffield United 2-1 Aston Villa (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United are enjoying their time in the Premier League and have a great set of lads who believe in each other, as well as the manager. He has them motivated for all games, not just when the big boys come to town, whether they are home or away - they have to stay focused. I have total respect for everything they stand for. With the injury to Tyrone Mings, it is another kick in the teeth for Aston Villa. There is nothing better than Sheffield United getting at the heart of defences and they will do that here. I think Villa might score, but Sheffield United will edge it.

Jack Grealish controls the ball under pressure from Reece James

Super Stat: Aston Villa have only one win from seven as they take on Sheffield United in Saturday's Super 6 round, yet 34 per cent of players are hoping for a draw in this one. What will you predict, with £250k up for grabs? Play for free.

Burnley are having a spell that is really unlike them. They are poor in defence and conceded four against Chelsea, four against Manchester City and five against Tottenham. It is not like Burnley, and that is the first thing. They know with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes they can score goals, but they are not giving themselves a chance at the back. They have to tighten this up if they are to improve.

Newcastle are having a good spell at the moment. Jonjo Shelvey has inspired them, scoring in his last three - it is wonderful. A load of confidence will be seeping through Newcastle at the moment. They will not blow teams away, as I don't think Joelinton and Miguel Almiron will score a bag full of goals. Allan Saint-Maximin will give them pace and strength and they will miss him, so the midfield has to chip in somewhere. The centre-backs are the leading goalscorers so set pieces will be vital for them. I think this will be a difficult test for Burnley, but I expect them to just come through this one.

Super Stat: Newcastle have only the solitary loss from their last seven, sitting just two points off fifth place. With 40 per cent of Super 6 players expecting Steve Bruce's team to do the business once again, who will you side with? Play for free.

Neil Harris has done well and picked up some good results, while putting smiles back on the faces of players and fans, which was tough to do following the departure of Neil Warnock. They will have been disappointed with defeat at Brentford. Leeds are absolutely resurgent at the moment and you cannot bet against them. They have won seven on the bounce and I expect it to be eight here.

Leeds United have lots to celebrate at the moment

Super Stat: Leeds have only conceded 10 goals from their opening 21 Sky Bet Championship matches, keeping 12 clean sheets in that time. Over 50 per cent of Super 6 players are urging a Leeds win to nil, but which score will take your fancy, with £250k to be won?

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (5/1 with Sky Bet)

These are two decent outfits and massive football clubs, who are on the turn. Nottingham Forest would have been disappointed with the result against Middlesbrough, while Sheffield Wednesday will feel like the Derby result was a missed opportunity, so this is a very difficult one to call. I am very much so going to sit on the fence with this clash.

Super Stat: Phil Thompson has opted for a 1-1 draw, with another 36 per cent of Super 6 players predicting the same result (draw, not scoreline). Will you go against the grain? Play for free.