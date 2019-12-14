WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Leicester have fallen 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after drawing 1-1 at home to Norwich.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 in Nigel Pearson's first Hornets game.

West Ham eased the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini with victory over Southampton.

Bournemouth ended a run of five successive defeats to win 1-0 at Chelsea.

Leeds missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship after throwing away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at home to Cardiff.

Patrick Reed's caddie has been banned from the final day of the Presidents Cup after shoving a fan who heckled his player.

