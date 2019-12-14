WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds
Last Updated: 14/12/19 10:25pm
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.
Leicester have fallen 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after drawing 1-1 at home to Norwich.
Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 in Nigel Pearson's first Hornets game.
West Ham eased the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini with victory over Southampton.
Bournemouth ended a run of five successive defeats to win 1-0 at Chelsea.
Leeds missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship after throwing away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at home to Cardiff.
Patrick Reed's caddie has been banned from the final day of the Presidents Cup after shoving a fan who heckled his player.
SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.