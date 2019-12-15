Spanish second division match abandoned after Roman Zozulya subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Roman Zozulya is a Ukraine international

A Spanish second division football match was suspended at half-time due to chanting aimed by Rayo Vallecano fans at Albacete player Roman Zozulya, including alleged Nazi taunts.

A statement from the league's organising body said it agreed with referee Jose Antonio Lopez Toca's decision to abandon the match, which it said was taken at the request of both teams, due to "grave insults and threats" made towards Zozulya.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Rayo fans sang "Zozulya you are a Nazi" at the 30-year-old Ukrainian striker, who had a short-lived spell on loan at the Madrid side in February 2017.

At his first and only training session with the club, Zozulya was given an angry reception by Rayo fans, who accused him of belonging to the far-right movement in his home country.

Zozulya, who has denied ever belonging to far-right groups, immediately returned to parent-club Real Betis before signing for Albacete as a free agent in 2017.

"With the support of Rayo Vallecano, Albacete and La Liga, the referee has suspended the game in Vallecas," Albacete said in a short statement.

"This decision was taken with one objective, which is to safeguard the values of our competition and the sport which we all love."

Rayo issued a short statement on Twitter confirming the game had been called off due to the "chants and insults heard during the first half".