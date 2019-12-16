Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Charlie Austin's VAR rant regrets; The best young player in the Championship?

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we take a look back on all the weekend's action, Charlie Austin tells us why he regrets his infamous rant about VAR and we discuss the best young players in the Championship.

Don Goodman joins Jonathan Oakes to look back on another entertaining round of fixtures from the Championship, as West Brom came from behind to win again, Leeds threw away a three-goal lead against Cardiff, but many of the chasing pack dropped points.

The podcast then sits down with West Brom striker Austin following his heroics against Birmingham on Saturday as he takes the Ten To Tackle challenge, before Sky Sports pundits Keith Andrews and Jobi McAnuff tell us their picks for the best young player in the Championship.

Attention then turns to League One and League Two, after Wycombe and Swindon extended their respective leads, Mansfield sacked manager John Dempster, the 'Ginger Pele' Eoin Doyle scored yet again and Graham Westley returned to Stevenage as manager for a remarkable fourth stint.

We also have fans assessing their side's respective recent performances. This week, Fulham fan Farrell Monk, assesses another poor run of form under Scott Parker, Sheffield Wednesday fan James Marriott discusses the impact of a potential points deduction, Millwall fan Nick Hart chats about the Gary Rowett revolution, Barnsley fan Joseph Beardsall dissects the improvements made under new boss Gerhard Struber and Swindon fan Rich Pullen tells us why they are not just a one-man team leading League Two.

To round things off, we reveal the WhoScored.com performers of the week from the Championship, League One and League Two.