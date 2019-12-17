Transfer Talk: Erling Braut Haaland - who leads chase for striker?

Erling Braut Haaland is in high demand ahead of the January transfer window

The new series of the Transfer Talk podcast has arrived and you can listen to the first episode right here!

ESPN senior football analyst Gabriele Marcotti joins Dharmesh Sheth and host Dave Reed to discuss Arsenal's move to appoint Mikel Arteta and the potential knock-on effects for the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Carlo Ancelotti is close to being named Everton boss - Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers shares the latest from Goodison Park and what budget the Italian may have to work with.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein joins the panel to discuss the impact of Jurgen Klopp's new Liverpool contract, a potential January arrival at Anfield, and the Bundesliga club leading the race to sign teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring a new striker to Manchester United in January, but the panel assess whether his priority should be elsewhere and if the Norwegian is a long-term managerial solution for the club.

With Chelsea once again free to sign players, the panel look at those Frank Lampard may look to bring in before rounding up the rest of the transfer news.