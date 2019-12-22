Martin Peters: Tottenham and West Ham pay tribute to World Cup winner

0:48 Former team-mates as well as Tottenham and Chelsea's current players took part in a minute's applause for Martin Peters ahead of today's Premier League game Former team-mates as well as Tottenham and Chelsea's current players took part in a minute's applause for Martin Peters ahead of today's Premier League game

Tottenham and West Ham have paid tribute to former player and England World Cup winner Martin Peters, who died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 76.

Peters was part of a West Ham trio, which also included captain Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, who beat West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 final.

Often regarded as the complete midfielder, Peters scored the second of England's four goals that day while also lifting the European Cup Winners' Cup with the Hammers in 1965.

The big screen outside West Ham's London Stadium marked their respects to Peters today with the club set to honour his contribution to the club at their next home against Leicester on Saturday.

Former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp has also paid tribute to Peters, calling him an 'absolute gentleman as well as a complete footballer'.

"A very modest guy, very quiet and very much a family man," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

"He was a complete all-round footballer and people won't have known that sometimes in training he went in goal and was an incredible goalkeeper as well.

"He could play centre-half, full-back - any position. He was just a complete footballer."

After 364 games and 100 goals for West Ham, in 1970 Peters left Upton Park for Tottenham, becoming Britain's first £200,000 footballer, in a deal which saw striker Jimmy Greaves head in the opposite direction.

Peters spent five years at Spurs, helping Bill Nicholson's team lift the League Cup at Wembley in 1971 and again, as captain, in 1973, a season after playing his part in Spurs' UEFA Cup victory over Wolves.

A minute's applause was held before Tottenham's game with Chelsea which saw former players and team-mates - as well as both current sides - take part.