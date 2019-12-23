Six Appeal: Phil Thompson expects no new manager 'bounce' at Arsenal in Super 6

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham celebrate Chelsea's win over Tottenham

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 selections for Boxing Day's round.

The Liverpool legend recorded six points last weekend, with wins for Sheffield United, Burnley and Newcastle making up his tally.

Thommo has gone with similar afternoons for new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta

Aston Villa 1-1 Norwich (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo says: It was a massive game for Aston Villa against Southampton. With these teams at the bottom, points and wins are ever so important. It did not go according to plan for Dean Smith and it was a humiliating defeat - they really need to pick up. I feel as though Norwich may be turning it around. They went ahead against Wolves but could not hold on to it, although I do not think either side will be happy with my score prediction here.

Super Stat: Lightning to strike twice?

Super Stat: Lightning to strike twice?

A minute 0.25 per cent of Super 6 players backed a 1-3 win for Southampton at Villa Park, but could Norwich spring another surprise and steal three points? Only 16 per cent think so.

Mikel Arteta held his first training session as Arsenal head coach on Sunday

Thommo says: You wonder where Bournemouth are going. They have had a difficult time but it was a great result at Chelsea. Although, they did not follow this up and came unstuck against Burnley, which I thought they would. This is an extremely weak Arsenal side.

Super Stat: More work for Mikel?

Super Stat: More work for Mikel?

Although 71 per cent of Super 6 players are expecting a winning start for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal boss, a mere 3.3 per cent are on board with Phil Thompson and are hoping for 1-0 victory for Bournemouth.

Thommo says: Chelsea put in a massive performance and got the result against Tottenham, likewise with Southampton at Aston Villa. Danny Ings is in terrific form, but I must admit I have to go for a Chelsea win, and it should be comfortable in this one.

Super Stat: The winning groove for Frank?

Super Stat: The winning groove for Frank?

A hefty 92 per cent of players are backing Chelsea to see off Southampton at Stamford Bridge, while nearly 50 per cent are predicting a Chelsea win to nil.

Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo says: West Ham had a nice rest with not playing Liverpool at the weekend. I fancy Crystal Palace at home, and I thought they were very unfortunate to lose against Newcastle. They should have at least got a draw if not a win at St James' Park, but I am going to go for a home win. West Ham need to pull their finger out and start accumulating results to pick up some form, and do so quickly.

Super Stat: Honours even between the London sides?

Super Stat: Honours even between the London sides?

West Ham may have had a break while Crystal Palace were beaten at Newcastle, yet the majority of Super 6 players are swaying towards the home side. That being said, 30 per cent are backing a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Carlo Ancelotti impressed on his first press conference for Everton

Thommo says: This is going to be a really tough one. Everton will have been disappointed with their performance and the result against Arsenal, especially with the team they played. Everyone went for a home win in that one, but the performance not as good as what everyone was expecting. Burnley are always a tough nut to crack. Carlo Ancelotti will have his first game in charge but again, will Duncan Ferguson have an impact on the selection or did Ancelotti see enough against Arsenal to pick his squad. There will be no Ancelotti effect in this game either way.

Super Stat: A sticky Toffee start for Carlo?

Super Stat: A sticky Toffee start for Carlo?

Thommo has opted for a 1-1 draw in Carlo Ancelotti's return to the Premier League as Everton manager, as have 14 per cent of Super 6 players.

Sheffield United 2-1 Watford (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United continued their fine start to the season against Brighton

Thommo says: What a turnaround for Watford. Nigel Pearson will have been delighted with what he has seen - they put in a very good performance against Liverpool and followed it up with a terrific result against Manchester United - it was fully deserved. That being said, it is hard to look beyond Sheffield United. They have a fantastic attitude in each game and the players are playing ever so well. What a season it is turning out to be for Chris Wilder, and I think this is going to continue against Watford.

Super Stat: Blades to wound Hornets?

Super Stat: Blades to wound Hornets?

Over 80 per cent of Super 6 entrants are hoping for another Sheffield United victory, which is a testament to how well they have played this season. Will they see off Watford at home?