Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Wayne Rooney exclusive interview ahead of Derby debut

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, to hear an exclusive interview with Wayne Rooney ahead of his debut with Derby.

Wayne Rooney spoke exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of his debut

Wayne Rooney speaks to Sky Sports ahead of his upcoming debut for Derby. The former England and Manchester United captain discusses his reasons for returning to English football, his coaching and managerial ambitions, and his hopes for success with the Rams.

We also chat to Derby captain Curtis Davies about what Rooney has already brought to the club, and Sky Sports EFL presenter Scott Minto about his excitement to see Rooney play in the Championship.

Watch Rooney's debut for Derby against Barnsley live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Thursday, January 2. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.