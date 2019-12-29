Celtic 1-2 Rangers: Player ratings from Rangers’ win at Parkhead

Borna Barisic celebrates for Rangers

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead as the race for the Scottish Premiership title hots up before the winter break – but who were the top performers in the Old Firm derby?

Rangers

Allan McGregor saves Ryan Christie's first-half penalty

Allan McGregor - 8

He's been absolutely vital in this fixture so many times and proved his worth all over again with an excellent save to deny Ryan Christie from the penalty spot before tipping an Odsonne Edouard effort round the post in the second half.

4:11 Steven Gerrard said time will tell how significant Rangers’ 2-1 win against Celtic will be but praised his players for their performance Steven Gerrard said time will tell how significant Rangers’ 2-1 win against Celtic will be but praised his players for their performance

James Tavernier - 7

The Rangers captain finally gets his win at Parkhead after some difficult results in the past. Not as decisive going forward but did well defensively and offered his team a valuable outlet as always in attack.

Nikola Katic - 7

The match-winner - he did well to recover after conceding a first-half penalty. Can still be rash into tackles and aerial duels but he was more assured this Sunday and played a key role in limiting Celtic's link-up play. Always a real threat from set-pieces and no-one got close to him for the winner.

Nikola Katic celebrates his winner at Celtic Park

Connor Goldson - 8

Has had a torrid time against Edouard in the past but he stood tall on Sunday and restricted the Frenchman to only one or two openings.

Borna Barisic - 9

What a turnaround in his Rangers career. This time last year it looked as though his time at Ibrox was up as he struggled to adjust to life in Glasgow, but this performance was just another in a number of excellent displays this season. Great pass for Ryan Kent's opener and another outstanding delivery for Katic's winner. He is now indispensable to this Rangers team.

Borna Barisic celebrates with Steven Gerrard

Ryan Jack - 7

Could not quite affect the game as he has done elsewhere this season but still a solid performer in the middle of the park and never allowed the Celtic midfield any space to operate.

Steven Davis - 7

Back in the starting line-up after injury and was another experienced head alongside Allan McGregor. He was in the right place at the right time on two occasions to clear balls off the line for his side.

Glen Kamara - 6

Started well but lost a bit of composure on the ball on certain occasions. However, he was still a vital part of the Rangers midfield which refused to give their Celtic counterparts any space.

Joe Aribo - 6

Offered Rangers a great option on the break in the first half but faded a little in the second 45 minutes as the game started to stretch. He should have done better with a second-half opportunity.

Ryan Kent - 8

Had to go some way to top an excellent goal at Parkhead last season but may just have done that on Sunday. His excellent first-time finish set Rangers on their way and he was always a threat on the edge of the Celtic box.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Rangers in the final moments

Alfredo Morelos - 7

This rating would have been higher had it not been for his second red card in three games. He was excellent up until his stoppage-time dismissal and was a constant handful for Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien. He rolls defenders, harries them and drags them all over the place and did the same on Sunday. The only thing missing was the finish and he should have scored in the second half.

Subs: Scott Arfield N/A, George Edmundson N/A

Celtic

Fraser Forster - 7

He was vital in the League Cup final win at Hampden three weeks ago and was on form again on Sunday. Made good stops from Morelos and Davis and was a calming presence at the back for Celtic when they were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession all over the pitch.

Jeremie Frimpong - 5

He has been a revelation for Celtic this season but was caught out of position a couple of times in his own half and was more hesitant than usual going forward.

Christopher Jullien - 6

Went so close to bringing Celtic level in the second half and was generally sound as he engaged in a real tussle with Alfredo Morelos.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer battles with Rangers' Joe Aribo

Kristoffer Ajer - 6

He lost Nikola Katic for Rangers' winner but not many would have stopped the impressive leap from the Croat. A threat himself in the opposition box and, alongside Jullien, was kept busy by Morelos.

1:41 Neil Lennon was disappointed that Celtic's unbeaten run came to an end against rivals Rangers but vowed that the players will regroup and bounce back Neil Lennon was disappointed that Celtic's unbeaten run came to an end against rivals Rangers but vowed that the players will regroup and bounce back

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo - 5

He struggled to get into the game as Rangers harried Celtic at every turn. Was so assured at Ibrox in the first Old Firm clash of the season but struggled to get involved further up the pitch as he likes to do here.

Scott Brown - 6

In recent years it has been the case that if Rangers stop Brown they stop Celtic and that was the way it went on Sunday. Rangers' impressive press and high-tempo prevented the Celtic defence and midfield from playing decisive balls into forward areas and the Celtic skipper struggled to influence the game as he usually does.

Scott Brown shows his frustration during the Old Firm clash

Callum McGregor - 7

Celtic's best player - full of energy and running but was met by a relentless Rangers press all over the park. His effort appeared to deflect off of Edouard's hand as Celtic drew level.

Callum McGregor celebrates as Celtic make it 1-1

Ryan Christie - 5

He has been in outstanding form this season but did not meet his usually impressive standards on Sunday. His penalty was well-saved by McGregor and elected to shoot rather than square a ball to Edouard in the first half when the Frenchman was clean through.

James Forrest - 6

So often a match-winner for Celtic but he struggled to get into the game - just like in the League Cup final. Another victim of Rangers' pressing game, Celtic offered little from the wide areas for most of the match.

Mikey Johnston - 6

Just signed a new five-year deal this week and has a big future ahead of him but another who struggled for the most part on Sunday. His trickery nearly set up Edouard for a goal and was keen to get forward and drive into space as often as possible but was largely marshalled well by James Tavernier.

Connor Goldson and Odsonne Edouard in action

Odsonne Edouard - 7

Another Old Firm goal for the Frenchman and probably his most controversial after McGregor's shot appeared to strike his hand before diverting past Allan McGregor. His link-up play was excellent when possible but Rangers' press in the midfield especially restricted the service to him.

Subs: Leigh Griffiths N/A, Olivier Ntcham N/A, Nir Bitton N/A