Chris Barker dies aged 39 after 17-year playing career
Last Updated: 02/01/20 10:21am
Former Barnsley and Cardiff City defender Chris Barker has died at the age of 39.
Barker made over 150 appearances for Cardiff and also played over 100 times for Barnsley - where he began his league career - and Southend.
The left-back also represented QPR, Plymouth Argyle and Aldershot Town during a playing career which spanned 17 years.
His sports management agency World in Motion tweeted on Thursday: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely and tragic passing at the age of 39 of Chris Barker.
"Chris was a client throughout his outstanding playing career of over 500 league games.
"Moreover, Chris was a wonderful person, an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work for."