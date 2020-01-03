Jack Rodwell offered short-term Sheffield United deal

0:53 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is hopeful the club can kick-start Jack Rodwell's career again after offering the midfielder a short-term deal Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is hopeful the club can kick-start Jack Rodwell's career again after offering the midfielder a short-term deal

Sheffield United have offered Jack Rodwell a short-term deal and hope to have him available for Sunday's FA Cup tie against AFC Fylde.

The 28-year-old former England midfielder has been training with the club after leaving Blackburn in the summer.

United manager Chris Wilder confirmed the deal was until the end of the season, with the option to extend it further.

"Hopefully we can kickstart his career. He's certainly got the desire from a physical point of view," said Wilder. "No issues from an attitude point of view."

Wilder touched on the fly-on-the-wall documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die at Rodwell's former club Sunderland, when the midfielder was criticised for sitting tight on a big salary while in the treatment room or being forced to train with youth teams after refusing to leave.

"I think there might be a club up in the north-east - their supporters will chuckle over stuff at Jack Rodwell," Wilder said. "There's two parts to that story by the way.

"I'm not a lover of fly-on-the-wall documentaries - I think they're always looking for a villain. But from my point of view that's history, and all the boxes that I needed to tick, and Jack needed to tick. He has done."

