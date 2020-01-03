Jack Rodwell signs short-term Sheffield United deal

0:53 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is hopeful the club can kick-start Jack Rodwell's career again Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is hopeful the club can kick-start Jack Rodwell's career again

Jack Rodwell has signed a short-term deal with Sheffield United and is available for Sunday's FA Cup tie against AFC Fylde.

The 28-year-old former England midfielder has been training with the club after leaving Blackburn in the summer.

United manager Chris Wilder confirmed the deal was until the end of the season, with the option to extend it further.

"Hopefully we can kickstart his career. He's certainly got the desire from a physical point of view," said Wilder. "No issues from an attitude point of view."

Wilder touched on the fly-on-the-wall documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die at Rodwell's former club Sunderland, when Rodwell was criticised for sitting tight on a big salary while in the treatment room or being forced to train with youth teams after refusing to leave.

I'm not a lover of fly-on-the wall documentaries, they're always looking for a villain. Wilder on Rodwell

"I think there might be a club up in the north-east - their supporters will chuckle over stuff at Jack Rodwell," Wilder said. "There's two parts to that story by the way.

"I'm not a lover of fly-on-the-wall documentaries - I think they're always looking for a villain. But from my point of view that's history, and all the boxes that I needed to tick, and Jack needed to tick, he has done.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

"I've sat down with him for quite a long time and spoke about his career going forward, it aligns with the club's goals.

"He plays a number of positions and hopefully we can get him going."

It is thought Rodwell will provide cover for right centre-back Chris Basham, even though he has spent most of his career as a defensive midfielder.

He played the majority of games while he was at Blackburn at the centre of defence.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.