EFL live on Sky Sports: Seven new fixtures announced throughout February

Derby, Fulham and Hull will all be shown live on Sky Sports in February

Sky Sports have announced seven more EFL games to be shown live throughout February.

Swansea host Queens Park Rangers in a midweek clash at the Liberty Stadium on February 11, a day before the Sky Sports cameras take in the action from both Millwall's clash with Fulham and Bristol City's meeting with Derby County, on Wednesday, February 12.

Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Tuesday, February 11 Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers 7.45pm Wednesday, February 12 Millwall vs Fulham 7.45pm Wednesday, February 12 Bristol City vs Derby County 7.45pm Friday, February 14 Hull City vs Swansea City 7.45pm Saturday, February 15 West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest 12.30pm Friday, February 21 Derby County vs Fulham 7.45pm Saturday, February 22 Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers 12.30pm

A few days later, on February 14, the Swans have been selected for live coverage once again, as they travel to the KCOM Stadium to face fellow play-off chasing side Hull City (7.45pm kick-off), while West Brom face Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime clash on Saturday, February 15 to round off the live weekend coverage.

Derby County will then welcome Fulham to Pride Park on Friday, February 21 (7.45pm kick-off) and Brentford take on Blackburn the following day (12.30pm kick-off).

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

January

Sat 11: Brentford vs Queens Park Rangers, 12.30pm

Sun 12: Cardiff City vs Swansea City, 12pm

Fri 17: Fulham vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 18: Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United, 12.30pm

Sun 19: Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town, 12.00pm

Mon 20: West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City, 8.00pm

Fri 24: Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm

Fri 31: Derby County vs Stoke City, 7.45pm

February

Sat 1: Hull City vs Brentford, 12.30pm

Tues 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm

Weds 12: Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm; Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm

Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm

Sat 15: West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm

Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm