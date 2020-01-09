Six Appeal: Thommo expects another awkward afternoon for Chelsea

Will Manchester United bounce back against Norwich?

The Liverpool legend recorded nine points last weekend, correctly predicting Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa, as well as wins for Southampton and Brentford.

Could there be more trouble for Chelsea st Stamford Bridge?

Burnley have not been Burnley-like as of late. I thought they had turned a corner, and I know Chelsea got a decent win against Nottingham Forest, but it seems to be playing at home that is the problem. There is a bit of nervousness for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the moment, so I think they could come unstuck again. There is still plenty of work to be done for Frank Lampard and his team.

I am unsure what you will get from Brighton as of late. Everton have to respond from the embarrassing loss at Liverpool. You saw the old failings of Everton as they went down at Anfield, and perhaps why they have struggled so much this season. Goodison Park can be a difficult place to play when things are not going right after 15-20 minutes. The Everton players have to stand up and be counted in this one, and I think they will get the job done.

The Saints are on a lovely run at the moment. They are playing with more confidence than at any other point this season. They need to keep Danny Ings fit, as he is the only player that I can think of who has been able to score regular goals for Southampton - they are pinning their hopes on him. They are coming up against a Leicester side, who will now have a fit Jamie Vardy, which could be a serious worry for them.

Leicester will need a response after their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa

Manchester United 2-0 Norwich (6/1 with Sky Bet)

It was certainly extremely difficult for Manchester United against Manchester City. It was a City team who had all the skills and abilities, and the ability of a manager in Pep Guardiola to confuse the opposition of where his players were going to play. Where was Bernardo Silva? Where was Raheem Sterling? Where was Riyad Mahrez. I don't think United could get to grips with it. This is a game in which they have to respond. Norwich may just be finding form, but with that form they must start finding the results. With this one at the weekend, I can't see that unfolding just yet.

Adama Traore is in fine form for Wolves

Newcastle have gone through some difficult games but I would have expected them to pick up at least some points from those three. You pitch your Leicester's with the likes of Wolves with the way they are both getting on. Wolves are becoming a very difficult team to play against currently, and I think they will only kick on from here.

Leeds 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (6/1 with Sky Bet)

What a game! Sheffield Wednesday are playing well at the moment. Leeds looked like a top European side against Arsenal. They absolutely dominated the first half, and it shows what they are capable of doing with performances like that. If they play half as well as they did against Arsenal, they should win. It is a fantastic game which brings back so many memories. Both teams are playing so well but Leeds will edge it.

