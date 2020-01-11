Holmesdale FC walk off after alleged racist abuse in Southern Counties East Football League match

A game in the Southern Counties East Football League was abandoned after a team walked off the pitch claiming one of their players was racially abused.

Holmesdale FC say one of their players was the victim of abuse following a red card in their game against Rochester United in Division One.

A melee ensued between both teams after a Holmesdale player was sent off, before their manager Lee Roots decided to take his players off the pitch.

A Holmesdale FC statement read: "Holmesdale leave the pitch collectively in protest after racist remarks towards our player caused a red card.

"Incident has been reported to the league & be investigated further. Will post a statement at a later date."

The Kent FA is waiting to see if the incident is included in the match official's report before launching an investigation.

Sky Sports News have contacted Rochester United for a response.