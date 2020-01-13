Kent FA begins investigation after non-League team walks off over alleged racism

Kent FA has opened an investigation after a game was abandoned when a team walked off the pitch at the weekend, claiming one of their players was racially abused.

Holmesdale FC say one of their players was the victim of abuse following a red card in their game against Rochester United on Saturday in Southern Counties East Football League Division One.

A melee ensued between both teams after the dismissal of a Holmesdale player, before their manager Lee Roots decided to take his players off the pitch.

Kent FA insists it will be speaking to Holmesdale, who made the complaint, and Rochester on Monday. They will also look through the referee's match report.

On Saturday, a Holmesdale statement read: "Holmesdale leave the pitch collectively in protest after racist remarks towards our player caused a red card.

"Incident has been reported to the league & be investigated further. Will post a statement at a later date."

Senior members of Holmesdale will be meeting to discuss what happened over the next few days.

Rochester United chairman Matt Hume told Sky Sports News the club had been informed verbally by the match official that "they didn't hear any incident of racism whatsoever".

Hume, who was pitchside, said the incident stemmed from an altercation between a Holmesdale FC player, who is alleged to have headbutted and spat at a Rochester player.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hume said: "As a chairman and as Rochester United we are going to wait for the full report of the officials before we respond in the proper manner because it is really important we address these issues really well.

He added: "Speaking to everyone at the ground today nobody heard any racial abuse, which I am hoping is the case because we wouldn't want that happening at our club."