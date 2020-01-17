Lucy Gillett: FA 'supports' probe into alleged sexist abuse of Crystal Palace goalkeeper

Lucy Gillett, pictured in action for Brighton Women in 2018, joined Crystal Palace last January

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett says she suffered sexist abuse during the FA Women's Championship game against Coventry United last weekend.

The 26-year-old American alleged that during the first half of Palace's 3-2 win a group of spectators called for the referee to "check the gender" of some of her team's players.

Coventry confirmed they are investigating the matter with the "close support" of the Football Association.

"In my 18 years of playing I've never had verbal abuse directly aimed at myself right behind my goal. It was an unpleasant experience," Gillett told the BBC.

"If it was a racist comment it wouldn't be tolerated. We have had players walk off pitches for racist comments. Maybe I should have walked off the pitch in that match."

Gillett reported the comments to the referee at half-time, who then had a conversation with Coventry United's general manager.

Their club statement said: "Coventry United FC is aware of the allegations made; ref. our home game on January 12th.

"We are investigating the matter carefully, with the close support of the Football Association.

"Until the investigations are complete, CUFC staff or players will be making no further comment."

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA is committed to tackling homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in football at every level of the game.

"We continue to work with partners across the game, such as Stonewall and LGBT fan groups, to encourage fans and players to report abuse, both at a national and county FA level, and work with the leagues, campaign groups and the statutory agencies to sanction and educate perpetrators."

1:51 Former England women's manager Hope Powell says she would walk off the pitch if she was a player targeted by sexist abuse Former England women's manager Hope Powell says she would walk off the pitch if she was a player targeted by sexist abuse

Gillett's former manager, Brighton boss Hope Powell, has said she would walk off the pitch if she was a player targeted with sexist abuse.

"I just think it's very sad - a small minority to tarnish the game," the former England manager said. "It's sad that it's starting to creep into the women's game but certainly it has to be dealt with. There need to be proper sanctions in place to stop these people coming and supporting the game that everybody loves.

"I think if they are known… the fan base at the women's game isn't as big as the men's game so I'm pretty sure they can be picked out. They should be banned for life, put a stop to it. If you do that, that's it.

"I think if I'm on the pitch and that happens to me, I'm sorry I'm walking off, I'm not tolerating it, I wouldn't do it - ban them."