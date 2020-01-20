Macclesfield Town: EFL charges League Two club with misconduct over unfulfilled fixture

Macclesfield are facing another EFL charge

Macclesfield Town have been charged with misconduct by the EFL over their failure to fulfil last month's home fixture against Plymouth.

The League Two club was forced to suspend the game scheduled for December 21 after being issued with a zero capacity notice by the local Safety Advisory Group - it has since been rearranged for February 18.

Macclesfield had previously been hit with a six-point deduction for postponing another league game in December 7, although that cancellation was down to their players refusing to play in protest over unpaid wages.

The club had also been knocked out of the FA Cup as a result of the protest, going down 4-0 at home to Isthmian League side Kingstonian after being forced to utilise a number of youth players.

Their previous six point deduction also came with a further four-point suspended sanction, which came after they plead guilty to multiple charges, including the non-payment of salaries at an independent disciplinary commission hearing.

Macclesfield would be in 17th place with the addition of the six points they lost but instead they find themselves 22nd and only two points above bottom-side Morecambe and fellow strugglers Stevenage,

The club is also under the cloud of a winding-up order which was adjourned last week at the Insolvency and Companies Court in London and will now be heard on March 25.

Tax officials have asked for Macclesfield to be wound up because debts have not been paid, an application which has been supported by the club's former manager Sol Campbell.