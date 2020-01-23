EFL live on Sky Sports: Six new fixtures announced throughout February and March

Sky Sports have announced six more EFL games to be shown live in February and March.

Cardiff and Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) meet in South Wales on Tuesday, February 25, while two games will be shown a day later on Wednesday, February 26 - as Millwall host Birmingham and Middlesbrough face Leeds (both 7.45pm kick-offs).

Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Tues, Feb 25 Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest 7.45pm Wed, Feb 26 Millwall vs Birmingham 7.45pm Middlesbrough vs Leeds 7.45pm Sat, Feb 29 Hull vs Leeds 12.30pm Sun , March 1 Coventry vs Sunderland 12pm Monday, March 2 Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest 7.45pm

There is more action the weekend after as Hull face Leeds for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, February 29, a League One clash between promotion-chasing Coventry and Sunderland (12pm) on Sunday, March 1, and a Monday night game between Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) on Monday, March 2.

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

January

Fri 24: Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm

Fri 31: Derby County vs Stoke City, 7.45pm

February

Sat 1: Hull City vs Brentford, 12.30pm

Fri 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

Sat 8: Wigan vs Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm

Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm

Tues 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm

Weds 12: Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm

Sat 15: West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm

Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm

Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm

Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm

March

Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm

Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm