EFL live on Sky Sports: Six new fixtures announced throughout February and March
Last Updated: 23/01/20 1:01pm
Sky Sports have announced six more EFL games to be shown live in February and March.
Cardiff and Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) meet in South Wales on Tuesday, February 25, while two games will be shown a day later on Wednesday, February 26 - as Millwall host Birmingham and Middlesbrough face Leeds (both 7.45pm kick-offs).
Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Tues, Feb 25
|Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest
|7.45pm
|Wed, Feb 26
|Millwall vs Birmingham
|7.45pm
|Middlesbrough vs Leeds
|7.45pm
|Sat, Feb 29
|Hull vs Leeds
|12.30pm
|Sun , March 1
|Coventry vs Sunderland
|12pm
|Monday, March 2
|Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest
|7.45pm
There is more action the weekend after as Hull face Leeds for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, February 29, a League One clash between promotion-chasing Coventry and Sunderland (12pm) on Sunday, March 1, and a Monday night game between Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) on Monday, March 2.
- LISTEN to the latest Sky Sports EFL Podcast
- Download here to listen to it later!
- Subscribe via iTunes | Castbox | Spotify
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
January
Fri 24: Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm
Fri 31: Derby County vs Stoke City, 7.45pm
February
Sat 1: Hull City vs Brentford, 12.30pm
Fri 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm
Sat 8: Wigan vs Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm
Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm
Tues 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm
Weds 12: Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm
Sat 15: West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm
Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm
Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm
Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm
March
Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm
Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm