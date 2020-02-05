When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

It's becoming inevitable that Liverpool will claim their first title in 30 years, but when exactly will it happen? And can they secure it at the home of a rival?

Here, we do the maths on the possibilities, how they can win the title at rivals Everton or Manchester City, and what records they could break along the way...

What if Liverpool and Man City keep winning?

Following Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, Liverpool need 18 points from their remaining 13 games to secure the Premier League title - that's six wins.

So if both Liverpool and City keep winning from this point, Liverpool's sixth win, as the current schedule goes, would be at Anfield against Crystal Palace on Saturday, March 21, live on Sky Sports.

You say 'as the current schedule goes'...

Liverpool could win the league at the Etihad Stadium against Man City on the weekend of April 4

There could be some fixture confusion if Liverpool keep winning on all fronts.

If Liverpool, who beat Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday, make it to the quarter-finals of the competition by beating Chelsea in the fifth round, their home match with Crystal Palace on March 21 will be moved.

City's Premier League game at Chelsea on March 21 will also be moved if they win at Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round (played week commencing March 2).

It's hard to see these games being moved before the Man City vs Liverpool game on the weekend of April 4, with an international break straight after the FA Cup round.

Therefore, the sixth game - if Liverpool and City keep winning - could be against Manchester City at the Etihad on the weekend of April 4.

Fixtures could also change with FA Cup semi-finals scheduled for the weekend of April 18.

Liverpool's remaining PL fixtures Game Opponent Date 3 Norwich (A) Feb 15 Live on Sky 4 West Ham (H) Feb 24 Live on Sky 5 Watford (A) Feb 29 Live on Sky 6 Bournemouth (H) March 7 7 Everton (A) March 16 Live on Sky 8 Crystal Palace (H) March 21* Live on Sky - *Possible FA Cup 1/4 final 9 Man City (A) April 4 10 Aston Villa (H) April 11 11 Brighton (A) April 18* *Possible FA Cup 1/2 final 12 Burnley (H) April 25 13 Arsenal (A) May 2 14 Chelsea (H) May 9 15 Newcastle (A) May 17

But what if Liverpool keep winning and City don't?

Not an impossibility, given City's run of fixtures before the weekend of April 4 includes, Leicester (away), Arsenal (home), Manchester United (away) and potentially Chelsea (away).

City's fixtures before playing Liverpool Game Opponent Date 2 West Ham (H) Feb 9 Live on Sky 3 Leicester (A) Feb 22 Live on Sky 4 Man Utd (A) March 8 Live on Sky 5 Burnley (H) March 14 6 Chelsea (A) March 21 *Possible FA Cup 1/4 final 7 Liverpool (H) April 4 Arsenal (H) TBC Rearranged due to CC final

The very earliest Liverpool could win the title is at home against Bournemouth on Saturday, March 7. However that would mean Liverpool winning all of their matches, City slipping up in all, and Leicester beating City but not winning any other game.

The earliest Liverpool could win the league is against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday, March 7

At that point, Liverpool would have nine games remaining, smashing the record for most games remaining when a title has been secured (five - Man Utd 2000/01 and Man City 2017/18). Man Utd also hold the record for the earliest title-winning date - April 14 in the 2000/01 season.

More realistically, if City get less than three points compared to Liverpool between now and 14 March, the Reds can claim the title at Goodison Park on the weekend of March 16, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Goodison?! Tell me more! What has to happen for Liverpool to win the league at Everton?

Liverpool could also win the title at the home of their rivals Everton on the weekend of March 14

If Liverpool keep winning, City drop three points and Leicester drop any points between now and the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp's side would claim the title at Goodison Park on March 16.

It would be only the second time a team have secured the Premier League title at the home of their local rivals, after Arsenal won the league at White Hart Lane in 2004.

Wait, all of this depends on Liverpool winning every game. What if they slip up a couple times?

We're going with current form, so you can't blame us. But of course, it would take an incredible effort for Liverpool to keep winning, and they would be smashing records along the way.

There are many possibilities if Liverpool drop points here and there, so it's important to keep tabs on those 18 points that Liverpool need, and work from there.

Don't forget about Leicester, either. The maths changes slightly if the Foxes overtake City in the coming weeks; they're currently two points behind.

We're still seven weeks away from the clocks changing, and Liverpool could win the title pretty soon. What records could they break?

Liverpool are well on course to beat Manchester City's records from 2017/18

The points record of 100 (Man City 2017/18) could be smashed; Liverpool will have 112 points if they win every game, and their current points-per-game rate has them finishing on 110.

The biggest points gap between first and second is 19 points (Man City 2017/18) - the gap now is 22. City need to better Liverpool's results between now and the end of the season to protect that record.

Liverpool need nine wins from their final 13 games to beat the win record of 32 (Man City 2017/18).

Liverpool are two games shy of equalling the most consecutive wins (18 - Man City August to December 2017).

However, Liverpool need another 46 goals to break the record for most goals, which is 106 (Man City 2017/18), and their current goals-per-game rate would have them finishing on well short on 89.

