Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Phil Parkinson chats all things Sunderland, transfer latest, Sam Vokes takes Ten To Tackle

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we take a look at the latest transfer news in the Championship, Stoke's upturn in form, all the weekend's action across all three leagues and the FA Cup, an interview with Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson and Sam Vokes takes Ten To Tackle.

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, we assess all the weekend's action, including West Brom's surprise win at West Ham and whether that can help improve their stuttering Championship promotion push.

We then look at Stoke after their impressive recent weeks over the Baggies and Swansea, and the impact Michael O'Neill has had there, before Sam Vokes answers our questions in Ten To Tackle.

Attention then turns to League One and League Two sides, including all the weekend's FA Cup action after a bizarre 'home game' for Coventry against Birmingham, Shrewsbury's impressive draw with Liverpool, Ipswich heading back to the top of League One.

We also have an exclusive interview with Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson following their recent upturn.