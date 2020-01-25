Jordan Sinnott: Matlock player dies following serious assault

Matlock Town defender Jordan Sinnott has died at the age of 25 following a serious assault on Friday night.

The former Huddersfield Town defender sustained a suspected fractured skull and passed away in hospital just after 6pm on Saturday surrounded by his family.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder inquiry and have appealed for witnesses to two large-scale disturbances in Retford town centre.

Police attended the Dominie Cross pub following a report of up to eight people being involved in an incident in the car park just after 11.25pm on Friday.

Officers then assisted ambulance crews treating Sinnott after he was found unconscious at around 2am on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said: "Mr Sinnott's death is a sad and significant development in this investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Sinnott's friends and family, who our specialist officers are continuing to support at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our investigative team's focus will remain on identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice and, while we have made one arrest at an early stage of our enquiries, we are appealing to anyone who was in Retford town centre late last night and in the early hours of this morning to come forward.

You weren't just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club.



Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

"This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not yet come forward who may hold vital information about how a young man came to lose his life so tragically.

"I would like to appeal directly to anyone who witnessed either incident to contact Nottinghamshire Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information they may have."

Sinnott was on loan at Matlock from Alfreton Town. Both teams cancelled their matches this weekend citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences".

Keith Brown, the chief executive of Matlock, said: "His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time."

A statement from Alfreton added: "Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

"The club would ask for privacy to be respected to all at the Reds and to Jordan's family and friends during this delicate time."

Sinnott also played for Altrincham, Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town and had a spell on Bury on loan.

His father Lee played for Watford and featured in the 1984 FA Cup final against Everton. He also played for other clubs including Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town.

Soccer Saturday and our digital platforms reported earlier that Sinnott had passed away, which at the time was incorrect. We would like to apologise for any distress caused.