Women's FA Cup fifth round: Rinsola Babajide scores four as Liverpool thrash Blackburn

Rinsola Babajide struck four goals as Liverpool progressed in the FA Cup

Rinsola Babajide scored four times to help Liverpool hammer Championship club Blackburn 8-1 and reach the Women's FA Cup fifth round.

The 21-year-old forward registered twice either side of half-time as the Reds ran riot in Preston.

Niamh Fahey, Niamh Charles, Kirsty Linnett and a late own goal from Ellie Stewart completed the scoring for the Women's Super League side. Rovers defender Stewart had earlier reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a first-half penalty.

Fourth-tier Billericay fell agonisingly short of an upset following a dramatic 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to Championship club Lewes.

Natasha Flint looks to hold up the ball for Blackburn during a one-sided match

The lowest-ranked club in the fourth round forced extra-time after Therese Addison's equaliser cancelled out Paula Howells' long-range opener to leave the tie level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Following a goalless additional period at the Dripping Pan in East Sussex, Zoe Rushen was the only player to miss from 12 yards, striking the left post, leaving Rhian Cleverly to convert the decisive spot-kick for the relieved hosts.

Jade Bailey in action for Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round against Blackburn

Elsewhere, fourth-tier Southampton FC were given a reprieve after their match at home to Crystal Palace was abandoned with the visitors leading 3-0.

A waterlogged pitch at the Bypass Ground in Romsey prompted the referee to prematurely end the game 12 minutes from time.

The frustrated Championship visitors had been in complete control thanks to a brace from Ashleigh Goddard and a goal from Siobhan Wilson.

Like top-tier rivals Liverpool, Tottenham enjoyed a resounding success at home to lower-league opposition, thrashing National League Division One North leaders Barnsley 5-0.

Tottenham's Lucy Quinn holds off Darcie Greene of Barnsley

Rianna Dean's brace and a strike from Siri Worm put Spurs in complete control in the opening period, before Gemma Davison's finish and a first senior goal for substitute Elisha Sulola completed the rout after the break.

Women's Super League champions Arsenal, 14-time winners of the competition, secured a 2-0 success away to last season's finalists West Ham.

Goals either side of half-time from Gunners pair Katie McCabe and Lia Walti settled the top-tier clash at Rush Green.

Meanwhile, teenager Katie Robinson spared the blushes of WSL bottom club Bristol City after they needed extra-time to defeat Durham 1-0.

The 17-year-old, a second-half substitute, struck in the 103rd minute at Stoke Gifford Stadium as the hosts eventually saw off the challenge of the Championship high-flyers.

England international Fara Williams, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday, scored twice as Reading thumped London City Lionesses 5-0.

Jo Potter, Mayumi Pacheco and Norwegian forward Lisa-Marie Utland were also on target for the Royals, while Freda Ayisi missed a penalty for the Lionesses.

Emily Murphy of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal

Two goals apiece for Drew Spence and Emily Murphy gave Chelsea a 4-0 success over Charlton, while Inessa Kaagman's stunning long-range strike proved decisive as Everton defeated London Bees 1-0.

Maddie Biggs hit a hat-trick as National League Division One South East side Ipswich upset third-tier Huddersfield 4-1. Natasha Thomas was also on target for the victors, with Lucy Sowerby scoring for the hosts at the John Smith's Stadium.

Northern Premier Division leaders Sunderland defeated Southern Premier Division leaders Watford 2-0 thanks to goals from Jessica Brown and Keira Ramshaw.

Second-half strikes from Lachante Paul, Annabel Blanchard and Paige Bailey-Gayle set Leicester on course for a 3-1 win at Burnley, with Dani Cooper claiming the Clarets' consolation.

Coventry United 's Shannon O'Brien battles for the ball with Phoebe Williams

Elsewhere, Harriet Scott scored two and Lucy Staniforth the other as Birmingham overcame Championship high-flyers Sheffield United 3-0.

Ini Umotong, Amanda Nilden and Aileen Whelan were on target for Brighton as they edged past Aston Villa 3-2. Shania Hayles scored twice for Villa.

Fiona Worts hit a hat-trick as Coventry thumped Division One South West side Southampton 4-1. Shannon O'Brien had put the visitors ahead in front of more than 4,500 fans at St Mary's, with Rachel Panting claiming Saints' late consolation.