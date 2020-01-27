Six Appeal: Thommo expects Leicester to book place at Carabao Cup final

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of Tuesday's action. Will you land the £250k?

Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa did really well at the King Power. They defended well and defended deep. Can they get away with it again? I doubt it. Because Villa are at home, I think they will score and they will be more adventurous than they were in the first leg. I think Leicester will have too much for them. Villa will have to come out slightly and play and this will play into Leicester's hands and give them more room to work it in behind Villa's back four.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored Leicester's equaliser in the first leg

Leeds have to try to get out of this downward spiral. They probably did not need a team like Millwall coming to Elland Road. Gary Rowett's side will be stubborn, but sooner or later, Leeds will have to get back on the winning trail. I think they will be motivated enough, although the end goal of Premier League football needs no motivation, and this spells trouble for Millwall.

Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Both teams have been doing very well in the league. Brentford went out of the FA Cup, but the fact they are doing so well meant it was no surprise to see they had fielded a weakened side. Nottingham Forest have been making headway while the top two have had a blip. Brentford, at home, score goals for fun and I can only see a home victory in this one. I do think it will be close.

Cardiff 0-1 West Brom (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Will West Brom remain at the top of the Championship?

This is another game hard to call. West Brom will feel happier after their FA Cup victory at West Ham. They, like Leeds, are going through a difficult time currently. Cardiff are always beholding to their fans, who expect them to have a go when they play at home - this will benefit West Brom. Although they are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, they need to get back to the Premier League, and they will get back on course here.

They are both quite inconsistent. Under Danny Cowley, Huddersfield seemed to level out a bit - they had the new manager bounce and went on an unbeaten run. I do expect Hull to come out on top, especially with home advantage. Huddersfield are still in danger of being dragged into the relegation zone, while Hull could kick on after this for a play-off spot.

Wigan 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Wigan are the big party poopers; they raise their game against the bigger teams, ones who are in the promotion areas. Sheffield Wednesday have only won one of their last five in the league; they are four points off Preston, but should be looking for three from this one. I do not think it will be that easy, with Wigan frustrating Garry Monk's side.

