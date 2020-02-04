John Obi Mikel: Former Chelsea midfielder allegedly racially abused after Trabzonspor win

John Obi Mikel is alleged to have been racially abused following Trabzonspor's win on Saturday

Trabzonspor have condemned alleged racist abuse directed towards former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel after their game against Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old Nigeria international was targeted on social media following the Super Lig side's 2-1 win at the Senol Gunes Stadium.

The Turkish club said in a statement: "Racism is a refuge for helpless and ignorant people. Our football player, Obi Mikel, condemns the racist attacks after the Fenerbahce match.

"We present to the public that we have filed a criminal complaint against the attackers."

Mikel's team-mate Joao Pereira also said on Twitter: "It is sad and unacceptable that in 2020 we're still facing acts of racism and disrespect like this. Football is much bigger than the little people behind these unfortunate acts."

Trabzonspor went into third place in the Super Lig with their home victory on Saturday.

Mikel, who made the switch to Turkey from Middlesbrough in June 2019, has 22 made appearances in all competitions for head coach Huseyin Cimsir's side so far this term.