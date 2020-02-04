Fantasy Team of the Week: Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the line

The top performers from Gameweek 26 in Fantasy Football

Which players starred during Gameweek 26 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football and how many of your side made this week's best XI?

Hugo Lloris - £7.3m: 17 points

It was a welcome return to the Tottenham side for Hugo Lloris against Norwich, but he proved what a valuable miss he has been in their win against Manchester City. He firstly saved Ilkay Gundogan's penalty, before making some key saves, reaching tier two bonus points from that field. A hard-fought clean sheet allowed the Frenchman to pick up 17 points, his largest haul of the season.

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris makes his penalty save.

Nathan Ake - £8m: 12 points

Nathan Ake was crowned the man of the match in a vital victory for Bournemouth against Aston Villa, earning their second successive win after only one victory from their previous 12. Ake scored what turned out to be the winner, boosting his total to 12 points for the afternoon.

Antonio Rudiger - £8.9m: 20 points

Only a clean sheet prevented Antonio Rudiger from having the perfect afternoon in terms of Fantasy Football. His brace from Mason Mount deliveries allowed Chelsea to pick up a point, while he was rewarded with the man of the match award. The centre-back has recorded an impressive 58 points from his last nine matches since returning from injury.

Antonio Rudiger celebrates his opening goal against Leicester with his teammates

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £8.6m: 12 points

It is little surprise to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the top of the charts for tier two tackle bonus points, attaining this for a seventh time in Manchester United's stalemate with Wolves, tallying up an additional five points for a clean sheet. The English right-back also hit over 60 passes to earn tier one bonus points, ensuring he racked up his first double-figure haul since the opening game of the season.

Yerry Mina - £7.8m: 19 points

Yerry Mina celebrates pulling Everton level at Vicarage Road on Saturday

Yerry Mina scored his first and second goals of the season in Everton's thrilling victory at Watford, matching Antonio Rudiger's performance at Leicester. Similarly, the Colombian received the man of the match award, moving onto 85 Fantasy Football points for the season.

Jordan Henderson - £8.4m: 14 points

How the tables have turned for a player who was once not looked at as a point-puller in Fantasy Football. Eight games later, Jordan Henderson has tallied 62 points, equalling 54 per cent of his overall total for the season. In that time, he has not registered less than five points per match. Another goal, assist and a man of the match performance - his second in four matches - gave him 14 points on the day.

Robert Snodgrass - £7.7m: 19 points

Robert Snodgrass scored twice against Brighton

Robert Snodgrass scored the first brace of his career in West Ham's 3-3 draw with Brighton, and ended the match having contributed to all three goals after grabbing the assist for Issa Diop's opener. The Scot was comfortably the highest-scoring midfielder in Fantasy Football from Gameweek 26.

Phillip Billing - £7.5m: 13 points

It was a complete midfield performance from Phillip Billing, with a goal acting as the cherry on top. He did register another shot on target to earn tier one from that field, while successfully making three or more tackles against Aston Villa to earn an extra three points. This is Billing's first appearance in the Fantasy Football Team of the Week.

Steven Bergwijn - £9.2m: 11 points

Steven Bergwijn celebrates after scoring on his Tottenham debut

It was quite the debut for Tottenham new boy Steven Bergwijn, who lashed a volley into the bottom corner to give Jose Mourinho's side the lead against Man City. His all-round performance was enough to earn him the man of the match - perhaps a sign of things to come for Fantasy Football managers, will you recruit his services?

Roberto Firmino - £10.9m: 13 points

Roberto Firmino is beginning to earn some much-deserved praise for his contribution to Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League season thus far. The Brazilian created three of Liverpool's four goals against Southampton, and was unfortunate not to score with his two shots on target. Firmino is on 140 points for the season and has eight goals and seven assists.

Mohamed Salah - £12.2m: 14 points

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's fourth goal of the game

Mohamed Salah netted a brace against Southampton, placing him on 14 Premier League goals for the campaign. In turn, this allowed the Egyptian to pick up tier two shot bonus points. Salah has picked up 52 Fantasy Football points from his last six matches, notching five goals and creating one during that period. The back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner is on 172 points now, which makes him fourth in the Fantasy Football points chart.