Championship Team of the Month for January

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in January, with eight clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) - 6.99

The first of four Bristol City players to feature. City may have started 2020 with a resounding home defeat at the hands of Brentford, but quickly recovered to win the following three league matches in January. Bentley featured between the sticks for all four matches and kept clean sheets in wins over Wigan, Barnsley and Reading - no goalkeeper kept more last month. His 16 saves were also the second best return of the month.

Right-back: Jayden Bogle (Derby) - 7.35

Bogle had a direct hand in two league goals for Derby in January. The 19-year-old ended the month with a man-of-the-match display in Derby's 4-0 win over Stoke and completed the fourth most successful dribbles (14) in the Championship, while also completing a combined total of 10 tackles and interceptions.

Centre-back: Sean Morrison (Cardiff) - 7.94

Having missed the 6-1 loss at QPR due to suspension, Morrison returned for the 0-0 draw with fierce rivals Swansea, and Cardiff earned positive results in all four league matches he played in January. Only namesake Micheal Morrison (46) made more clearances than him (29) in the Championship in January, and he also won more aerial duels (38) than any other defender.

Centre-back: Nathan Baker (Bristol City) - 7.77

Like Morrison, Baker's absence for Bristol City only accentuated his importance. The former Aston Villa centre-back sat out the 4-0 thumping at the hands of Brentford, but returned for clean sheet wins over Wigan, Barnsley and Reading. The 28-year-old put up solid returns of 21 clearances, five interceptions and three tackles, and blocked six shots.

Left-back: Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) - 7.16

Dasilva helped himself to his first assist of the season in January, that coming for Niclas Eliasson's late winner in a man-of-the-match performance against Barnsley, as he completes a dominant Bristol City defence in January.

Right midfield: Jed Wallace (Millwall) - 7.95

Wallace made more key passes (17) than any other Championship player in January, as no player registered more assists than the 25-year-old (three). He also scored from the penalty spot in a 3-2 loss at Leeds.

Central midfield: Josh Harrop (Preston) - 7.54

Preston scored just six league goals in January, but Harrop had a direct hand in three of those, scoring two. Only Sean Morrison (three) won more WhoScored.com man-of-the-match awards than Harrop (two) last month, while the midfielder also chipped in with nine shots and eight key passes.

Central midfield: Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) - 7.59

Paterson scored two and assisted one in January. The timings of his goal contributions have been vital, too, with Bristol earning an additional four points courtesy of Paterson to aid their promotion push.

Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford) - 7.65

Finishing off the midfield is Brentford star Benrahma, who scored two goals. The Algerian winger was unlucky not to register an assist in January, with his 12 key passes the third best return in the Championship, while he also recorded 16 shots.

Striker: Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham) - 7.80

Of the 12 goals Lukas Jutkiewicz has had a direct hand in this season, three came in January as the Birmingham City striker scored two and assisted one. Jutkiewicz again maximised his statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of 'aerial duels' in January, as the towering frontman won more headed battles (46) than any other Championship player last month.

Striker: Nahki Wells (QPR) - 8.04

Saving the best until last, QPR will have been gutted when confirmation came through that Wells had been recalled by Burnley last month before his sale to Bristol City. Wells departed on the back of a prolific January as he had a direct hand in more goals (six - five goals one assist) than any other Championship player in a month that included a superb individual display in the 6-1 thrashing of Cardiff.