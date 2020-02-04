West Ham's London Stadium to receive two new tiers of seating

London Stadium still divides opinion nearly four years after West Ham moved in

West Ham have confirmed plans to install two new tiers of seats closer to their London Stadium pitch in time for the 2020-21 season.

Hammers supporters have been critical of the current seating arrangements, claiming it hinders the atmosphere.

West Ham released a statement on Tuesday, which read: "Following consultation with the Official Supporters Board (OSB) to help inform the brief and an extensive process between the club and (stadium owners) E20, Arena Events Group has been appointed to develop the new seating system.

"Arena will deliver two new lower tier stands bringing fans closer to the pitch, many by more than four metres, with the stand being squared-off in line with a more traditional football stadium configuration behind the goals.

Supporters will hope it improves the matchday atmosphere

"Following a period of design development, E20 and West Ham United will review the stands with the aim of installing the seats this summer."

London Stadium was converted into a football ground at a reported cost of £323m following the 2012 London Olympics, with West Ham becoming sole tenants in August 2016.

Many Hammers fans were reluctant to leave their previous home at Upton Park and have been critical of the matchday experience at the London Stadium.

Supporters have been critical of the facilities at the stadium, how far the seats are away from the pitch and the less than satisfactory transport connections to and from the ground.