Schalke to investigate alleged racist abuse of Hertha Berlin's Jordan Torunarigha

Jordan Torunarigha (left) was allegedly racially abused by Schalke fans

Schalke say they will work with police to investigate allegations that their supporters racially abused Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha on Tuesday.

Hertha captain Niklas Stark said he heard monkey chants and racist insults aimed at Torunarigha, who appeared increasingly upset as the game went on.

The 22-year-old Germany U21 international was sent off in extra-time as Schalke triumphed 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

After the game, Schalke released a statement reading: "There is no tolerance from the club for behaviour like this.

"We will do everything to trace those responsible for this and to ensure they face the consequences.

"Behaviour like this does not just go against FC Schalke 04's stadium regulations, mission statement and statutes, but also contradicts all of our values."

Speaking to Hertha's website following the match, Stark explained: "Jordan is a very emotional player, which everybody knows.

"I'm so sorry that he was racially abused from the stands - I can't imagine what that feels like. I can't even begin to contemplate what it would be like, and even then it still boils my blood, so it must be much worse for him.

"This kind of thing is not acceptable and it partly explains what happened tonight. The whole team, club and league needs to stand with him.

"Everybody needs to distance themselves from this kind of behaviour. You could see how upset he was after the game and before extra time."

Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann said the referee should have taken the abuse into account before deciding to give Torunarigha a red card.

Schalke boss David Wagner said he did not hear the abuse, but apologised to Torunarigha and Hertha on behalf of his club.