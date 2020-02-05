Clubs taking part in Heads Up mental health initiative

The Duke of Cambridge wants fans to take mental fitness as seriously as physical fitness

Football clubs across the country will take part in an initiative to get people talking about their mental health over the next two weekends.

The 'Heads Up' weekends will be staged over February 8 and 9 and February 14 to 17, with a view to harnessing football's popularity to normalise the conversation around mental health.

Matches in the Premier League, the English Football League, the National League, the Women's Super League, the Women's Championship and the Women's National League will be dedicated to the campaign.

Last month's FA Cup third-round matches kicked off a minute late as part of Heads Up's Take a Minute initiative

Heads Up branding will appear across stadiums, programmes and player kit. The Scottish Football Association is also supporting the initiative across the Scottish Cup fifth-round programme on February 8 and 9.

A Heads Up survey of football fans conducted by Censuswide found that football is the number one topic of conversation between fans and their friends - 75 per cent - but only one in three (34 per cent) regularly talk about their mental health. That figure drops to 27 per cent when only looking at male football supporters.

9:57 Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison and Jamie O'Hara discuss mental health following the Football Association's support for the Heads Up and Every Mind Matters campaign, encouraging fans to 'take a minute' to talk about mental health Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison and Jamie O'Hara discuss mental health following the Football Association's support for the Heads Up and Every Mind Matters campaign, encouraging fans to 'take a minute' to talk about mental health

The survey found that 40 per cent of fans found it easiest to talk about their mental health while busy with other activities - such as walking, running, driving, going to the pub, or watching sport with a friend.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the Football Association, has written a message which will be published in all match programmes covered by the initiative.

1:24 The Duke of Cambridge visited West Brom late last year as part of the Heads Up campaign to address the issue of mental health within football clubs The Duke of Cambridge visited West Brom late last year as part of the Heads Up campaign to address the issue of mental health within football clubs

His message reads: "Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football - many of us won't go a day without talking about it.

"And whatever team we support, every single fan, player and manager has one thing in common - we all have mental health, in the same way that we all have physical health.

"And we will all face ups and downs in life which will affect it. It's time we start taking our mental fitness as seriously as we do our physical fitness, and that starts with talking."